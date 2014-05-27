Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Robbie Grossman is getting another chance to be the Astros’ everyday left fielder.

The Astros recalled Grossman from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he hit .299 with a .373 on-base percentage in 34 games. He had an eight-game hitting streak, a .378 average in that span, when he was called up.

Grossman, however, went 0-for-5 and struck out twice in the Astros’ 9-2 thumping of the Royals on Tuesday night.

Grossman began the season starting in left field for the Astros and hitting second, but after a .125 average in 14 games, he was sent back to the minors.

”I think sometimes it’s just a combination of things,“ Astros manager Bo Porter said of Grossman’s slow start. ”One, you’re eager to get off to a good start. Things start to domino a little bit. Then, defensively, there were a few plays that I think wore on him as far as plays that he didn’t make.

“When your confidence starts to go a little bit, we felt at the time it was the best thing to get him down to Oklahoma City, let him get his confidence. We believe that Robbie Grossman is an everyday outfielder.”

Grossman had a poor start last season in two stints with Houston, but hit .322 in his final 35 games, including a 14-game hitting streak, after being recalled in 2013.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-3, 3.32 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-3, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer went 4-for-4 and homered in his fourth straight game. He also had a pair of doubles, walked, scored five runs and made a superb catch in right. “We’re not shocked,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of what Springer can do. “At the same time, he got off to a slow start and the game was kind of fast. He kind of pumped the brakes and now once he slowed the game down, you’re starting to see his natural talent pretty much just take over.” He is the first Astros rookie to homer in four straight games. The last Astro to score five runs in a game was Cody Ransom on Sept. 20, 2007 at St. Louis. He became the 27th rookie in major league history to score five runs in a game.

--RHP Brad Peacock, who was scratched from a May 23 start with forearm stiffness, threw a bullpen session Monday with no problems. He has been cleared to start Thursday against the Orioles. He is 1-4 with a 5.20 ERA in 10 games, including six starts. His lone victory was in his most recent start, May 18 against the White Sox.

--SS Marwin Gonzalez had his first four-hit game. He has five multi-hit games this season, including two against the Royals.

--OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hoes hit .209 with two home runs, three doubles and four RBIs in 28 games. He struck out 18 times in 67 at-bats, while grounding into four double plays.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22 and may pitch a simulated game the week of May 26.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 24. He is not expected to miss more than one start, manager Bo Porter said.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley