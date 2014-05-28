Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Houston Astros are in the midst of a season-best four-game winning streak, making manager Bo Porter’s lineup decisions look good.

Alex Presley started in center for only the fourth time Tuesday and in the lineup for the sixth consecutive game.

“Just want to continue riding the hot hand,” Porter said before Presley went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly as the Astros topped the Kansas City Royals 3-0.

Marwin Gonzalez made his third straight start at shortstop and his 11th of the season Tuesday. He went 1-for-4.

Gonzalez had a career-high four-hit game Monday, while Presley had three hits as the designated hitter.

Shortstop Jonathan Villar is in an 0-for-17 skid after collecting two hits May 18 against the White Sox before leaving that game with a bruised right hand, opening the door for Gonzalez to get more playing time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-32

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 3-4, 4.39 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-4, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh worked seven scoreless innings, struck out nine and walked none in a 3-0 whitewashing of the Royals on Tuesday. McHugh was 0-3 with a no-decision in his first four May starts before dominating the Royals. “He attacked the strike zone, no walks,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He did a tremendous job of pitching to both sides of the plate. I felt like he did a really great elevating his fastball, and I think that really helped his breaking ball as well.”

--RF George Springer flied out deep to center and right in his first two at-bats as his four-game homer streak ended. Springer also walked and had an infield single in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to a career-high nine games.

--DH/1B Chris Carter was not in the Astros’ lineup for the third consecutive day and the fourth time in five games. Carter is 3-for-18 on the 10-game trip that ends Wednesday. He is hitting .195 with a .278 on-base percentage, striking out 54 times in 156 at-bats. “It is (hard) when you look at the fact that he can change the game with one swing,” manager Bo Porter said of benching Carter, who is working with hitting coaches John Mallee and Ralph Dickenson, making adjustments. Porter said Carter would start Wednesday.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel was selected the American League Player of the Week for May 19-25 after going 2-0 with a 1.02 ERA. He had 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings, and he posted a complete-game victory over the Mariners. On May 19, he came within one out of his second straight complete-game shutout before allowing two runs at Anaheim. He is the first Astros pitcher to log at least 8 2/3 innings in three straight starts since RHP Darryl Kyle in 1993. He is the first Astros pitcher with six victories before the end of May since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2007.

--SS Jonathan Villar is hitless in his past 17 at-bats, dropping his average to .207. Villar, a switch hitter, has struck out 47 times in 150 at-bats.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who starts the series finale at Kansas City, has never faced the Royals. He is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in his past six outings, five of them quality starts. The Astros are 4-6 in Cosart’s starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The curveball was probably my most effective pitch. I think my best pitch is always a well-located fastball, but the more you can locate that, the better it makes your off-speed stuff.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, who threw seven shutout innings Tuesday in the Astros’ 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22, and he might pitch a simulated game during the week of May 26-June 1.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 24. He is not expected to miss more than one start, manager Bo Porter said.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley