Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine Houston Astros designated hitter Chris Carter going from tepid to blistering.

Astros manager Bo Porter can.

”It could mean a lot to our offense,“ Porter said. ”This guy led our offense in home runs (29) and RBIs (82) last year. He had been hot and cold, but we all know when he’s hot he can carry a ball club because we’ve seen him do it.

“We definitely would love to get him going. That would be an added boost to our team.”

After three days sitting in the dugout and working with hitting coaches John Mallee and Ralph Dickerson, Carter returned to the Astros lineup and ripped two home runs and drove in four runs in a 9-3 triumph Wednesday over the Kansas City Royals.

It was his fourth multi-home run game, but his first the season.

“He came in today with a good game plan and understanding the things in which he’s worked on the last few days,” Porter said. “I always say this: it’s good from a coaching standpoint when you put in effort with a guy and the next time he gets in the lineup you see it pay off. That’s good for the player to see the immediate results of the work which he’s putting in.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-32

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 4.98) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 1-4, 5.20)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer hit his sixth home run in six games in the first inning. It was his ninth home run in May, breaking the franchise rookie record of eight home runs in a month by Glenn Davis, September 1985. “He continues to swing a hot bat,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Again what’s impressive is that he’s attacking the right pitches. He’s getting pitches he can handle and he’s putting good swings on them.”

--RHP Jose Cisnero underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. He had a 9.64 ERA in five relief appearances, giving up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings, before the elbow injury.

--2B Jose Altuve singled in the fifth to up his hit total to a major league-leading 73. He is hitting .317 with a .361 on-base percentage. Altuve’s Astros record of 88 consecutive errorless games by a second baseman ended in the sixth when he dropped 1B Eric Hosmer’s fly to shallow right as it bounced off his glove. “No excuses,” Altuve said. “I should have caught that ball. That’s an error for sure.”

--RHP Brad Peacock will be making his first start since May 18 when he picked up his first victory of the season, limiting the White Sox to two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Peacock was scratched from a May 24 start at Seattle because of forearm stiffness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Outstanding. Any time you go to three cities and end up 6-4 on a 10-game trip, that’s a good job all the way around.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after a 9-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22, and he might pitch a simulated game during the week of May 26-June 1.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 24. He is not expected to miss more than one start, manager Bo Porter said.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley