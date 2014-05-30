Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Buoyed by their surprisingly effective starting pitching, the Houston Astros are a riding a season-best, six-game winning streak. However, the contributions of a resurgent offense can’t be overlooked.

In the micro view, the Astros are developing potency with second baseman Jose Altuve leading off, rookie sensation George Springer batting second and veteran center fielder Dexter Fowler hitting third. With their 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, the Astros improved to 11-3 with Altuve, Springer and Fowler comprising the top third of the order.

“When you put (Springer) in the two-hole behind Altuve, who is one of the best base-stealers in the American League, the other team has to make a decision,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “If you bounce breaking balls, Altuve is going to end up in scoring position. If you don’t want Altuve to steal bases, you’re probably going to throw fastballs because you want the catcher to have an opportunity to throw him out. Well, George Springer is really a good fastball hitter.”

Altuve leads the majors with 76 hits and 23 multi-hit games after going 3-for-4 with two stolen bases Thursday.

Springer hit his seventh home run over his last seven games, a two-run, game-winning blast that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Fowler, who was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, reached base for the 26th game in 27 this month.

Given how effectively all three are performing in concert, the Astros’ subsequent success is no surprise.

“When I look at our lineup construction, it’s put together where our better hitters will get the bulk of the at-bats, and (we are) keeping enough speed throughout the lineup where we’re able to put pressure on the other team,” Porter said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-32

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-3, 4.35 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 1-6, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer delivered a two-run home run in the seventh inning Thursday that put the Astros ahead to stay. The home run was his 10th on the season, his 10th in the month of May and his seventh in seven games. He extended his club record for homers in a month by a rookie, and he is tied for third in major league history for homers in May by a rookie. During his 11-game hitting streak, Springer is batting .390 (16-for-41).

--2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run. His 76 hits lead the majors and mark the most by a Houston player before June since Lance Berkman tallied 79 in 2008. Altuve has hit in 20 of 21 games at a .404 clip (38-for-94), and he leads the majors with 23 multi-hit games.

--RHP Brad Peacock tossed his second consecutive quality start and his third in four games, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over six innings. He did not walk a batter for the first time in 23 career starts. Peacock closed the month with 34 strikes in five starts and 31 1/3 innings. He missed his previous scheduled start due to right forearm soreness.

--RHP Chad Qualls recorded his fourth save with a perfect ninth inning, running his scoreless-appearances streak to 13 dating to April 21. Qualls has 19 strikeouts against only three walks in 16 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was screaming at it. I was saying, ‘Go, go, go,’ and it went, so thank you baseball.” -- RF George Springer, on his two-run, line-drive home run in the seventh inning Thursday that lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 24, and he started May 29.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley