Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Astros set to complete one trip through their current six-man starting rotation on Sunday, left-hander Brett Oberholtzer made a strong bid to remain in the rotation by limiting the Baltimore Orioles to one run on four hits over seven innings in Houston’s 2-1 win.

After allowing six earned runs in back-to-back starts to close April, Oberholtzer has surrendered just three earned runs over 13 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has tossed a total of just 178 pitches during those two starts, issuing just one walk while allowing 10 hits and striking out nine. He has won both of those starts.

The Astros are experiencing a welcome glut of exceptional starting pitching, with left-hander Dallas Keuchel a solid candidate for American League Pitcher of the Month honors starting Saturday. Right-handed ace Scott Feldman is entrenched while right-handers Collin McHugh and Jarred Cosart appear to be sure bets to remain in the rotation. Another right-hander, Brad Peacock, had produced over his last three starts.

“When you have good players those are not hard decisions,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of paring down the rotation.

“He (Oberholtzer) threw the ball tremendous. If you can pitch and you’re putting up zeroes, we’ll find some place for you to pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-32

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-2, 4.69 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-2, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer tossed seven strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with one strikeout. By tossing just 81 pitches, he became the first Houston pitcher to work at least seven innings with that pitch count since RHP Bud Norris did so against Philadelphia on Sept. 14, 2011. Oberholtzer is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

--SS Jonathan Villar snapped an 0-for-26 skid with his RBI double in the seventh inning, a game-winning hit that plated LF Robbie Grossman from second base. Villar walked in his first plate appearance and was the only Houston starter to reach base twice against Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez. Villar is now batting .200/.260/.369 on the season.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 and increased his league-leading hit total to 77 with his single in the sixth inning, an infield hit that ended the no-hit bid of Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez. Altuve is two hits shy of matching Lance Berkman with 79 hits through the end of May, a feat Berkman pulled in 2008. Altuve also added his American League-leading 20th stolen base.

--RHP Chad Qualls notched his fifth save by recording the final four outs, earning his second save of the series. He stretched his scoreless streak to 14 appearances and 12.2 innings dating to April 21. He is 4-for-4 in save opportunities over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Extremely happy for him and (LF Robbie) Grossman. Both of them have been kind of scuffling, and for them to be the two offensive heroes tonight, it definitely feels good. I‘m sure they both feel good about it as well. They’ve been working extremely hard and to be able to come through for the team tonight, especially with two outs and after a poor base-running decision, to pick the team up, that’s what teamwork is all about.” -- Manager Bo Porter, of SS Jonathan Villar, who snapped an 0-for-26 skid with his game-winning RBI double in the seventh inning that scored LF Robbie Grossman from second base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 24, and he started May 29.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley

==