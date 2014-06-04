Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The primary focus was on Astros first baseman Jon Singleton who, on Tuesday, made his major league debut in a 7-2 victory over the Angels. Singleton entered this season ranked as the top first-base prospect in the majors and third overall among Astros farmhands.

But with Houston making the rare move to sign Singleton to a contract extension prior to his debut, that decision served as much as a talking as Singleton, who finished 1-for-3 with a home run and bases-loaded walk.

There was plenty of chirping around the league over the deal, which guarantees Singleton $10 million over five years and, should the Astros cash in on all three team options, could include an additional $20 million over eight years total. Singleton surrendered his arbitration years and will be 30 should he play through the life of the contract.

”To be honest I really don’t look too much into that kind of stuff,“ Singleton said. ”I just want to come out here and play ball and let everything else fall into place.

“It definitely took some time to think about it, but when it came down to it, it’s all about the game of baseball.”

The Astros, in the throes of a protracted rebuild, signed second baseman Jose Altuve to a similarly team-friendly contract last season and reportedly offered contract extensions to third baseman Matt Dominguez, left fielder Robbie Grossman and right fielder George Springer, who turned down the offer late last season.

“This deal was possible because we had mutual interest,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. “I think it’s easy to sit here before the deal even starts and say who won, but the reality is we both won. Jonathan has some security. We got a player locked up, and we’re only really going to know the results in eight years’ time. ... We’re not about the speculation business and winning a deal.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-2, 3.65 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-4, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jon Singleton homered in his major league debut, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat (Mark Saccomanno, Dave Matranga, Ken Caminiti). Singleton finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs, joining Caminiti to become just the second player in franchise history to walk and homer in his debut.

--RF George Springer finished 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored on the day he was named American League Rookie of the Month. Springer hit .294/.385/.647 with 10 homers, 25 RBIs and 22 runs in May. He is the fourth Houston player to be named Rookie of the Month, joining RHP Roy Oswalt (August 2001), RHP Kirk Saarloos (July 2002) and OF Hunter Pence (May 2007) in earning the honor.

--1B Marc Krauss was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the 25-man roster for 1B Jon Singleton. Krauss was batting .173/.272/.309 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 39 games. Kraus was hitless in seven of his last nine games and posted a 28.0 strikeout rate. Krauss combined with Jesus Guzman and Chris Carter to hit .181, the lowest average for any collection of first basemen in the majors.

--RHP Collin McHugh tossed his second consecutive scoreless start, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five scoreless innings. McHugh worked seven scoreless innings at Kansas City on May 27 and has not allowed a run since the sixth inning on May 21 at the Angels. He lowered his ERA to 2.52, which leads all Houston starters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fantastic. Amazing. I can’t even begin to go into words to describe how great it feels like.” -- 1B Jon Singleton, who homered in his major league debut Tuesday, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

1B Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley

