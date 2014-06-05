Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With one booming home run to right-center field Tuesday night, first baseman Jon Singleton essentially erased from memory the two errors he made during his major league debut.

When right fielder George Springer earned his promotion six weeks earlier, he too struggled in the field right out of the gate. A career center fielder before this season, Springer committed five errors over his first 14 games with the Astros, doing so in a variety of maddening ways. Conversely, Wednesday night’s 4-0 loss to the Angels marked his 18th consecutive errorless game.

“The biggest adjustment we’ve all witnessed is he’s just slowed the game down,” manager Bo Porter said of Springer. “When he first arrived he was running 100 miles an hour and every play was going to be bang-bang. We had to sit him down and get him to understand that there are speeds with which these plays need to be accomplished and sometimes you actually can take your time because the play dictates that.”

Clearly there were some nuances Springer needed to grasp while continuing his transition from center field to right, a move necessitated by the offseason acquisition of center fielder Dexter Fowler. With just one error in his last 29 games, Springer is beginning to show the athleticism, speed and arm strength that underscored his rep.

“There are some adjustments and I think that he has made great adjustments,” Porter said. “Tarrik Brock, the outfield coach, has done a tremendous job helping him make those adjustments as well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-2, 3.97 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 1-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart logged 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with a career-high-tying eight strikeouts. Cosart also recorded eight strikeouts against the Texas Rangers on April 12. He has now allowed three runs or less in eight consecutive starts, posting a 2.96 ERA over that span. Six of his last eight starts have been quality starts.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 with a single in the eighth inning, adding to his major-league-leading hit total. Altuve has 80 hits this season, the most for a Houston player through June 4 since Lance Berkman recorded 83 in 2008.

--RHP Kyle Farnsworth worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, recording a strikeout and a walk in relief of RHP Jarred Cosart. Farnsworth has not allowed a run in 20 of 26 appearances this season and has stranded three inherited runners over his last two appearances.

--CF Dexter Fowler finished 2-for-4 with a leadoff double in the first inning, recording his second consecutive multi-hit game. Fowler has reached base in 47 of 56 games and improved his on-base percentage to a club-leading .377.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest adjustment we’ve all witnessed is he’s just slowed the game down. When he first arrived, he was running 100 miles an hour and every play was going to be bang-bang. We had to sit him down and get him to understand that there are speeds with which these plays need to be accomplished and sometimes you actually can take your time because the play dictates that.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on RF George Springer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley