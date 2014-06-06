Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- General manager Jeff Luhnow was duty-bound to lavish praise on left-hander Brady Aiken, the first overall pick of the 2014 draft. Aiken was his Houston Astros’ selection and, given the ugly history of prep left-handers taken first overall, Luhnow needed to sell the pick.

But Luhnow went above and beyond the usual plaudits when he lauded Aiken and the unusually advanced blend of makeup, command and stuff of the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic High product.

“It’s the most advanced high school pitcher I’ve ever seen in my entire career,” said Luhnow, who is credited with helping build the pool of talent at the foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals success. “He has command like I’ve never seen before. The reason why he was so high last year was because of his command and pitchability. His stuff took a tick up as he came into this year and that’s when he just exploded.”

The Astros also selected 37th and 42nd overall, taking Virginia outfielder Derek Fisher and Kentucky first baseman A.J. Reed with those respective selections. Fisher was a touted prep product but signability concerns led to his dropping into the sixth round in 2011. He confirmed his talent with a .453 on-base percentage in the 2013 Cape Cod League.

Reed is a slugging left-handed hitter and finalist for the Golden Spikes Award given to the nation’s top amateur player. He led the nation with 23 home runs and was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year after winning 12 games as a pitcher and hitting .336 with 73 RBIs.

The Astros needed advanced power bats in their system. As for Aiken, his age -- he’s two months shy of his 18th birthday -- might make him a long-range product. That doesn’t mean he isn’t focused on playing a critical role in the Astros’ rebuilding future.

“I know that, in the next few years, the Astros are going to be World Series contenders,” Aiken said. “I‘m really excited and hopefully I can start my career here soon and work my way up and help the team win a couple championships. Lead them to a World Series, that’s my main goal.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-3, 2.70 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 6-1, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brady Aiken was taken first overall in the amateur draft, joining Brien Taylor and David Clyde as the only prep southpaws selected first in the draft. Aiken, 17, posted a 7-0 record and a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts in his senior season at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, CA. He was a 2014 Perfect Game 1st Team All-American and led Team USA to the gold medal at the 18-and-under World Cup in Taiwan last September by winning both of his starts, including a championship-game performance against Japan in which he struck out 10 and allowed one run in seven innings.

--OF Derek Fisher was taken in the compensation round, 37th overall. One of the top high school hitting prospects in the 2011 draft, Fisher lasted until the sixth round because of signability concerns, and he turned down a substantial offer from the Rangers to attend Virginia. He led the Cape Cod League with a .453 on-base percentage last summer and projects as a plus hitter in terms of both average and raw power.

--1B A.J. Reed was selected in the second round, 42nd overall. A dynamic two-way player for Kentucky, Reed won 12 games and posted a 2.09 ERA as the staff ace while batting .336 with a nation-leading 23 home runs and 73 RBIs to earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors. Reed is a finalist for the 2014 Golden Spikes Award presented to the nation’s top amateur player.

--DH Chris Carter walked in all four of his plate appearances against the Angels, becoming the first Houston player to walk four times in one game since Lance Berkman at St. Louis on May 12, 2010. The last Houston player to walk in every one of his plate appearances was Jimmy Wynn on Sept. 19, 1969 against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When Dexter (Fowler) was hitting, I knew we had a lot of chances to get the bases loaded. He has been getting on base easily. After he walked, I knew I struck out the first time with the bases loaded, so something good was going to happen the second time. I hit the ball. It was good for the team.” -- Astros 2B Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run two-out double in Houston’s 8-5 win over the Angels on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley