Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Houston Astros took the first of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field by getting two old reliables -- starting pitching and defense.

Following the game, both sides were talking about the number of fantastic defensive plays made by the Astros in the field, highlighted by center fielder Dexter Fowler’s diving grab near the warning track in left center field to lead off the Twins eighth inning.

“That play by Fowler may have been the play of the game,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “That’s a leadoff double, if not a triple, if he dives and doesn’t get that ball.”

The play became especially huge with the events that followed. Clinging to a 5-3 lead, Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe sent the ball deep towards the wall in left. Fowler dove to make the play.

“When it was hit, I just said ‘I‘m gonna have to go a long ways for that,'” Fowler said. “I put my head down and I ran. The only way I was going to catch it was if I dove for it.”

Two batters later, the Twins strung together back-to-back two-out doubles to make it a one-run game. Without Fowler’s effort in center, the game would have been tied.

Earlier in the game, with two on and two out, third baseman Matt Dominguez dove to his left to take an RBI single away from Twins DH Danny Santana, which would have given Minnesota an early lead.

In the ninth, Santana was robbed again, this time on a diving stop by second baseman Jose Altuve. Joe Mauer reached on a Dominguez throwing error later in the inning, but without Altuve’s stop, the game could have played out much differently.

“Their defense made some plays behind them,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Goodness gracious, we hit some balls pretty good and if those go off their gloves or past them, it’s a different ballgame. Their defense kept them in the game, they were all over the field.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-3, 4.25 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-5, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-4 with a triple, his 56th career three-base hit. His 56 triples since 2009 are the most in the majors in that time.

--RHP Dallas Keuchel pitched six shutout innings Friday to improve to 7-3 this season. Keuchel is 5-1 over his last six starts with a 1.36 ERA in those appearances.

--RF George Springer hit his team-leading 11th homer of the season Friday. Eleven of his last 15 hits have gone for extra bases, including eight home runs and three doubles since May 21.

--3B Matt Dominguez hit his ninth home run of the season Friday. His nine homers are fourth-most among American League third basemen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even the jams he was in, he made quality pitches to get himself out. Our defense turned some great double plays to get out of those jams as well.” --Astros manager Bo Porter said about Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel, who pitched six shutout innings against the Twins on Friday to improve to 7-3 this season.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

