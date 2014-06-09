Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn’t long ago that Houston Astros designated hitter Chris Carter was about the only power threat in the batting order.

But with the recent call-ups of outfielder George Springer and first baseman Jon Singleton, the Astros lineup suddenly has some serious pop.

Case in point: Houston’s game Sunday against the Twins at Target Field. Carter and Singleton hit grand slams while Springer and center fielder Dexter Fowler hit solo home runs as the Astros flexed their newfound muscle in a 14-5 victory, taking the rubber match of a three-game series.

“It’s nice to have some guys in the lineup that do the same thing,” Carter said. “It’s more protection where guys can’t just pitch around me or pitch around another guy. There’s another guy behind him always.”

Springer, Singleton and Carter are the young core of what the Astros hope will be a powerful middle of the order for years to come.

Singleton’s slam came in his 25th career at-bat and was the second homer of his career since making his major league debut on Tuesday.

Springer has been a force since debuting himself on April 16, and as a 24-year-old, the top prospect already has 12 home runs, including two against the Twins this weekend -- one was poked to straight-away center while the other was blasted to the opposite field.

Carter, the old man of the group at 27 years of age, is hitting .194 this season, but has already belted 10 homers and has serious 30-40 homer potential. He hit 29 last season in his first year with the Astros and hit 16 the year before in only 218 at-bats with the Oakland Athletics.

“We like playing off each other,” Singleton said. “It’s definitely been fun. When one person does well, it carries over. It’s contagious.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-5, 4.16 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-2, 3.63 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Houston selected LHP Brady Aiken with the first overall pick in the draft, one of only prep players selected by the Astros amongst their 41 picks. The four high-schoolers chosen are the fewest in any draft in franchise history. The Astros selected 21 pitchers in all, including six lefties, and added 11 infielders and four catchers to the mix. The Astros think Derek Fisher from the University of Virginia, the first of six outfielders taken by Houston, has a chance to be special. Fisher, the team’s second-round pick, has power and speed, hitting .290 at Virginia with 30 doubles, 12 triples, 17 home runs and 121 RBIs in three seasons.

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Rudy Owens was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the game Sunday against Minnesota. RHP Paul Clemens, who walked five batters in two innings of work on Saturday, was optioned to Oklahoma City.

--DH Chris Carter hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning, his 10th home run of the season and the first slam of his career.

--RHP Collin McHugh allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings of work Sunday. The first run he allowed snapped a 16-inning scoreless streak that had spanned parts of four starts.

--2B Jose Altuve stole a pair of bases Sunday and leads the American League with 23 this season. Over the last month, Altuve is batting .362 and has at least one hit in 28 of 30 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just trying to hit the ball in the air, get the run in, keep the ball off the ground and stay out of the double play.” -- Astros DH Chris Carter, on what his mentality was during his seventh-inning at-bat Sunday in which he hit his first career big-league grand slam.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

LHP Rudy Owens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley