Houston Astros - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- The bullpen was taxed.

Arizona had a stretch of five left-handed hitters in seven spots in the batting.

There was only one thing for Houston manager Bo Porter to do.

Put left-hander Tony Sipp in right field for an out.

Sipp moved from the mound to right field to the mound again in the eighth inning, when he helped preserve Houston’s 4-3 victory over Arizona. After retiring all three lefties he faced in the seventh, Sipp struck out lefty Gerardo Parra to open the eighth.

Then it got fun.

Porter brought in right-hander Jerome Williams to face righty Paul Goldschmidt. But not wanting to lose his matchup advantage against the next batter, lefty Miguel Montero, Porter shifted Sipp to right. After Williams walked Goldschmidt, Sipp returned to the mound to strike out Montero.

His work was done -- five-for-five against lefties.

“I thought those days were behind me,” said Sipp, who played center field and pitched at Clemson. “I thought I would just pitch around Goldschmidt. I never thought I would go out and play the field and come back. (Porter) joked about it my first day I signed with the Astros, but I thought it was just a joke.”

Porter told Sipp about the likely scenario, and even had him bring his outfielder’s glove to the bench before the inning.

“I’ve watched him shag fly balls. He is a power shagger,” Porter said. “We’re completely comfortable putting him out in the outfield.”

With left-hander Darin Downs unavailable and long relief lefty Henry Owens needed in case the game went into extra innings, Porter said he had only one option there in the eighth.

“I don’t like doing it like that,” Porter said. “I’d rather have all seven guys available down there (bullpen). But sometimes you have to take the roster that you have and make the most of it to do everything you can to put us in position to win a ball game. I think our guys responded well.”

“I don’t think I had time to be nervous,” Sipp said. “Just more focused more than anything.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-2, 4.82 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 5-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Sipp played right field for one out in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over Arizona, when manager Bo Porter wanted to preserve his matchup against a Diamondbacks team that started five left-hander hitters. “I think I had more focus in right field than on the mound,” said Sipp, who played center field and pitched at Clemson. “I thought those days were behind me. Everything worked out.” Sipp pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out lefty RF Gerardo Parra to open the eighth. Sipp moved to right field when RHP Jerome Williams entered to face righty 1B Paul Goldschmidt. After Goldschmidt walked, Sipp returned to the mound to strike out left-handed C Miguel Montero. He retired all five lefties he faced.

--RHP Jarred Cosart extended to nine his streak of consecutive starts in which he has given up three or less runs when he held Arizona to three runs in six innings Monday. Since giving up five runs to Oakland in one-third of an inning on April 18, he is 4-3 with a 3.13 ERA. Cosart had eight strikeouts, trying a career high for the second straight start. “You talk about attacking the strike zone with his fastball,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He used his changeup tonight, and that was the difference maker in his ability to go six innings because he was able to use his off-speed pitches.”

--RF George Springer was a late scratch from the lineup with right knee soreness Monday. “He’s been dealing with some soreness in his right knee,” manager Bo Porter said. “He could have played, but at the same time when we think about it, do you want to risk anything further happening? We allowed him to get treatment today, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” A rookie, Springer is the first player in Astros history to have 21 home runs in his first 47 career games. Springer was scheduled to bat third, and 1B Jon Singleton was moved up from fifth to third.

--DH Chris Carter lined out to third base in the ninth inning Monday and will be used as a pinch-hitter in the two-game interleague series in Arizona, manager Bo Porter said. Carter is hitting .193 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Carter and 1B Jon Singleton hit grand slams Sunday, the second time in franchise history that has happened. CF Jimmy Wynn and 2B Denis Menke did it in the ninth inning against the New York Mets on July 30, 1969.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a little awkward. I never thought I could say I had an out (in the field) in the big leagues, especially being that close of a game. I’ve been out there before, but it’s been a long time.” -- Houston LHP Tony Sipp, a former college center fielder who played right field for one batter between trips to the mound in a 4-3 victory over Arizona on Monday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (right knee soreness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup June 9. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

