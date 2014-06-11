Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Who is that team wearing the Houston Astros’ uniforms?

In the last month, Houston bears no resemblance to the club that lost 27 of its first 39 games. The Astros have the third-best winning percentage (.621) in the major leagues since May 11 and are 12-5 in their last 17 after splitting a two-game series in Arizona, falling 4-1 to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

“It’s fun,” right-hander Jarred Cosart said.

The hot streak is no surprise, said Cosart, who is one of several young players who are taking on prominent roles, along with second baseman Jose Altuve, catcher Jason Castro and two rookies, right fielder George Springer and first baseman Jon Singleton.

”We’ve all won at some level,“ Cosart said. ”That was kind of what was the motto in spring training. College. High school. Little Leagues. We all know what is it like to win, so why not get it going up here?

“Everyone is kind of feeding off each other. The atmosphere in the clubhouse is relaxed but also confident at the same time, seeing we have been able to go out and take series from really quality ballclubs and carry it over game after game.”

Houston lost only one of its last nine series, and it won eight of its past 10 road games. The Astros won two out of three games from the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles and swept the Kansas City Royals during that stretch. It has been a group effort.

“If someone is not hitting, someone is picking him up,” Cosart said. “If the starter falters, the bullpen is picking him up. Some games it is all working together. It is really fun. We’re all excited to keep moving forward and see what we can do and try to make a push.”

The integration of Springer, who has 12 home runs and 35 RBIs since his promotion May 8, has been a plus. Singleton, another top hitting prospect, was promoted June 3 and homered in his first game. Altuve leads the major leagues in hits.

“Whenever you start to get over the hurdle of winning some games of which you had lost in the past, I think that breeds confidence,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “And I think this group is playing with a lot of confidence. It’s a tribute to their hard work that we have been able to play the kind of baseball we have been able to play the last three weeks or so.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-8, 5.13 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-3, 2.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer was given a second day off due to right knee soreness, although manager Bo Porter said Springer was available for pinch-hit duty. “With this guy, we would rather be safe than sorry,” Porter said. “Let it subside and get treatment. We’ll get home tomorrow, let him run around a bit. If we don’t have any other effects, he’ll be back in there.” Springer ranks second among AL rookies with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs. “I feel good,” Springer said. “I could play. If I can breathe, I can play.”

--RHP Collin McHugh, who left his last start Sunday with a blister on his right middle finger, is expected to make his next scheduled start Friday against Tampa Bay. He is in line to start Sunday. Astros manager Bo Porter said, “I think the best thing we did was getting him out. It didn’t end up busting to the point where they had to really dig in there after the game. I think he’ll be fine moving forward.” McHugh is 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA in nine starts this season. He has given up 37 hits and 19 walks while striking out 60 in 54 1/3 innings.

--RHP Chad Qualls has eight saves after taking over primary closing duties the second week of May. “He’s done a tremendous job,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “One, I think he is back healthy. He has dealt with some health issues the last couple of years that have hindered his ability to get on the mound and really get behind the ball. His velocity is back. His sinker is better than ever.” Qualls is 7-for-7 in save opportunities since May 11.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will take a 7-3 record and a 2.50 ERA into Wednesday’s start against Arizona, when the teams leave after two games in Arizona for two more at Minute Maid Park. He is sixth among AL starters in ERA and fourth with a 1.03 WHIP. “He started pitching to the top of the strike zone with his fastball,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He added the breaking ball, which was a pitch he rarely used last year. Last year, the majority of his pitches were at the bottom of the strike zone, which made him very predictable. You’re talking about a guy with great command. Now that he has started to use the top of the strike zone, it has opened up the other quadrants of the strike zone for him.”

--1B Jon Singleton extended his hitting streak to four games and had his first career three-hit game Tuesday. Singleton scored after opening the fifth inning with a line-drive double off the right field fence.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was kind of what was the motto in spring training. College. High school. Little Leagues. We all know what is it like to win, so why not get it going up here?” -- RHP Jarred Cosart, on the Astros’ mindset entering the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (right knee soreness) did not play June 9-10. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Collin McHugh (blister on right middle finger) left his June 8 start. He is expected to be ready for his scheduled June 13 start.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

LHP Rudy Owens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley