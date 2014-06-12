Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Perhaps the most noteworthy footnote from the first three-hit game in the career of Houston Astros rookie first baseman Jon Singleton was the fact that two hits went the opposite way to left field on Tuesday.

Singleton, who arrived as a touted left-handed hitting prospect with power to all fields, pulled all six of his previous hits to right or right-center field. In fact, Singleton recorded only one out to the left of the mound prior to finishing 3-for-4 in a 4-1 road loss to the Diamondbacks.

“(Singleton) did a great job of, one, being patient and, two, using the whole field,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “I said to him, ‘You have power to all three fields. When you start to use the whole field you’re going to be a tough out.'”

Porter is hopeful that Singleton follows the path of fellow rookie George Springer, whose Rookie of the Month accolades last month began with an opposite-field home run to right field at Detroit on May 8. Springer has bashed 11 additional home runs since his first of his career. If Singleton can embrace utilizing the entire field, the odds are good that he’ll enjoy a power surge like the one that propelled Springer.

”Jon Singleton is taking to that rather quickly and like I said to him, you start whistling that ball the other way and you get them back to the part of the plate where you know you can really do your damage, you become a very dangerous man.

“When you look at the number of at-bats, it’s definitely happening at a speed at which maturity is happening right in front of our eyes. It’s good to see because when he starts to use the whole field, the sky is the limit.”

RECORD: 30-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.57 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-4, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve missed his first game of the season with oblique soreness. Altuve entered play Wednesday leading the majors with 88 hits and batting .315/.355/.423 with an American League-leading 24 stolen bases. Altuve, who was tied for second in the majors with 25 multi-hit games, had his safely in 29 of his last 32 games at a .360 clip. The Astros are monitoring his oblique to determine when he’ll return.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel recorded his eighth win by allowing just one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over eight innings. He is the first Houston pitcher with eight wins before the All-Star Game since LHP Wandy Rodriguez in 2009. Keuchel is one of three pitchers this season to work eight-plus innings while allowing two runs on less in four starts, joining Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez and Rangers RHP Yu Darvish. The last Houston left-hander with five such starts in a season was Andy Pettitte 2005.

--DH Chris Carter recorded his fifth career multi-homer game with solo shots in the fourth and seventh innings. It marked his second multi-homer games this season, the first coming at Kansas City on May 28. Since that date, Carter has six homers and 12 RBIs over 13 games with a .743 slugging percentage.

--RHP Chad Qualls worked a scoreless ninth inning in relief of LHP Dallas Keuchel. Qualls has not allowed a run over his last 19 outings and 17 2/3 innings, marking the longest scoreless streak by a Houston reliever since RHP Wilton Lopez went 20 consecutive scoreless innings from July 19-Aug. 24, 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “People question sometime, ‘Why do we keep running him out there? Tonight is a prime example of why you keep putting him in the lineup because he can have nights like tonight.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter on Chris Carter, who hit two homers in a 5-1 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (oblique soreness) missed the game June 11. The Astros are monitoring his oblique to determine when he’ll return.

--RHP Collin McHugh (blister on right middle finger) left his June 8 start. He is expected to be ready for his scheduled June 13 start.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

