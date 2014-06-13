Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given his penchant to swing and miss with stunning regularity, Astros designated hitter Chris Carter appears destined to provide more random stretches of prodigious power than consistent, one-base potential.

On Thursday night, Carter belted his second career walk-off home run, drilling a leadoff shot into the left-field seats to give the Astros a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park.

“We found out again tonight why we keep running him out there,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of Carter, who is batting .199 with 69 strikeouts. “We know he can change the game with one swing and now we know he can end the game with one swing.”

On Wednesday night, Carter gave Astros fans a taste of that powerful bat, slugging a pair of home runs in Houston’s 5-1 victory. His fifth multi-homer game was noteworthy because it bookended a 13-game stretch that began on May 28 with a two-homer game at Kansas City.

During those 13 games, Carter hit .229/.357/.743 with six home runs and 12 RBIs. He struck out in 30.9 percent of his plate appearances but the power numbers and on-base percentage reflect a tweak in his approach, particularly his renewed focus on shortening his swing.

”Two things. One, he shortened up his swing. Two, he’s attacking the baseball,“ Porter said. ”Those were the two things that we talked to him about in Kansas City and it’s good to see a guy put forth a lot of effort into making adjustments. The hitting coach, John Mallee and Ralph Dickenson, they’ve worked extremely hard and it’s good to see him start having success.

“We know the power in which this guy possesses and when he’s hot he can carry a ballclub. So it’s good to get him going.”

For Carter, the plate adjustments coincide with his intent to ignore the constant criticism of his remaining in the lineup despite a sub-.200 batting average. He struck out 212 times last season and his struggles making contact makes him an easy target for critics. For one night, he silenced the doubters and naysayers.

“Yeah, with everything I went through with all of the strikeouts and how everybody was hard on me about that and this year my average isn’t there but I‘m still hitting homers every now and again,” said Carter, whose walk-off homer in the 10th inning Thursday night provided the Astros a 5-4 victory. “But I know I need to do better and I‘m happy that this organization has faith in me still and keeps putting me out there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-4, 4.39 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-3, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve was removed in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch thrown by RHP Randall Delgado on the right hand while squaring to bunt. X-rays on Altuve were negative and his status is day-to-day.

--1B Jon Singleton because just the second player in franchise history to record three home runs over his first 10 career games, joining OF J.D. Martinez, who smacked four over his first 10 games. Singleton reached that third homer with his solo shot into the upper deck in right field off Diamondbacks LHP Wade Miley in the third inning.

--CF Dexter Fowler finished 3-for-5 and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, including seven multi-hit games. Since April 18, a span of 52 games, Fowler is batting .312 (59-for-189).

--DH Chris Carter smacked his second career walk-off home run, a leadoff homer in the 10th inning that supplied the Astros a 5-4 win. While with Oakland, Carter hit a walk-off homer against the Mariners on July 6, 2012. It marked the first walk-off homer for Houston since Carlos Pena stroked one against Milwaukee on June 20, 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (oblique soreness, right hand) missed the June 11 game. He returned June 12, but was removed in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative and his status is day-to-day.

--RHP Collin McHugh (blister on right middle finger) left his June 8 start. He is expected to be ready for his scheduled June 13 start.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

LHP Rudy Owens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley