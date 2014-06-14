Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- One side note to second baseman Jose Altuve leaving the game in the seventh inning Thursday night after being hit by a pitch on his right hand was his lobbying his way into the lineup after behind sidelined by oblique soreness the preceding evening.

Altuve was originally scheduled for a second day of rest but he convinced manager Bo Porter that he was fit for duty after completing a rigorous workout routine with team trainers. The Astros breathed a collective sigh of relief when postgame X-rays were negative, meaning Altuve has only to deal with a hand contusion before working his way back into the lineup.

“He’s a resilient guy and he’s tough,” Porter said. “I‘m not going to put that (playing Saturday against the Rays) past him. We’ll see how the treatment goes and make that decision (Saturday).”

Even at just 24 years old, Altuve has established himself as a clubhouse leader. His desire to play every day -- Wednesday marked the first time Altuve wasn’t in the lineup this season -- not only reflects on his character, it serves as an example for his less experienced teammates.

”When your best player has that kind of attitude of wanting to post every day I think it’s contagious for the rest of the guys,“ Porter said. ”This guy came in (Thursday) and took the lineup down and pleaded his best case of why he was going to play yesterday.

“We appreciate that from a staff standpoint but at the same time we’re not going to put him at risk of not being able to perform at the best of his ability. It’s appreciated that he’s going to do everything he can to be out there every day with his teammates.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-3, 3.42 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 5-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Zeid was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to improve the Astros’ bullpen versatility. Zeid has not recorded a decision and has a 3.86 ERA over seven appearances with the Astros. He is striking out 26.7 percent of the batters he has faced with Houston, just a shade off his 26.9 percent strikeout rate with Oklahoma City over 17 appearances.

--LHP Rudy Owens was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been recalled from the RedHawks on June 8. Owens did not make an appearance with the Astros in this stint and is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in one appearance this season. Owens was recalled to add a long reliever to the bullpen during a stretch when Houston starters weren’t pitching deep into games. Owens is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA in 12 appearances (nine starts) with the RedHawks.

--RHP Collin McHugh struck out six over five innings against the Rays and has recorded at least four strikeouts in all 10 of his starts this season. That streak ranks as the third longest to start a career in club history, behind Ken Johnson (12 games in 1962) and Roy Oswalt (11 games in 2001).

--1B Jon Singleton finished 1-for-4 with an opposite-field, solo home run in the fourth inning. It marked his fourth home run of the season in his 11th game, making him the first Houston player to record that many homers over his first 11 games since J.D. Martinez in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We appreciate that from a staff standpoint but at the same time we’re not going to put him at risk of not being able to perform at the best of his ability. It’s appreciated that he’s going to do everything he can to be out there every day with his teammates.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on injured 2B Jose Altuve.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (oblique soreness, sore right hand) missed the June 11 game. He returned June 12, but he was removed in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and his status is day-to-day.

--RHP Collin McHugh (blister on right middle finger) left his June 8 start. He made his scheduled June 13 start.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Josh Zeid

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley