Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The last time Bo Porter was at Nationals Park, he was standing in the third base box watching a dream season for the Washington Nationals come to an abrupt end in Game 5 of the 2012 National League Championship Series.

Now, he’s sporting a different uniform as the manager of the Houston Astros, but he still has both fond and painful memories of his time in D.C.

“Game 5 was probably one of the lowest moments,” he said. “At that moment, there were tears, there was frustration, there was sadness. We had just lost and we felt like we had a World Championship team. It took a while (to recover). I would say it still hurts.”

There were a lot of smiles at Nationals Park on Tuesday, however, as Porter shook hands and greeted familiar faces from security guards to players. He drew a large cheer from the crowd when announced before the game.

“It’s always exciting to come back to a place where you know a lot of people,” he said. “2012 was a special season.”

Shortly after that loss in the NLCS, Porter took over a young Astros team -- one that he feels has a lot of similarities to the Nationals who took the baseball world by surprise.

“I think there are,” he said. “You look at the youth movement that took place here and the core pieces, how they came through the system, and you look at the youth movement that’s taking place in our organization, the core base has come through our system and we believe that gives you the best opportunity to sustain your excellence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman 3-4, 3.98 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez 3-4, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman will make his 12th start of the season Wednesday against Washington, coming off a no-decision in his last outing against Arizona, in which he went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Feldman has faced the Nationals only once, last year while as a member of the Chicago Cubs, drawing a no-decision after six innings of work.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel is among the AL’s best pitchers in a handful of categories, but never settled into a rhythm against Washington on Tuesday in taking his fourth loss of the season. Keuchel led the AL in road ERA at 1.42 entering the game, but he allowed six earned runs in just five innings of work. “It looked like he never really got in the groove,” Houston manager Bo Porter said.

--2B Jose Altuve continued to produce at the plate, returning to the Astros’ lineup after missing three games with a sore right hand and not missing a beat. Altuve was 4-for-5, raising his MLB-leading hit total to 94. He now has 27 multi-hit games on the season, which ranks fourth in baseball. “What more can you say?” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He can hit.”

--OF George Springer ended an 0-for-11 skid with a first-inning single Tuesday, finishing the night 2-for-4. After a hot start, the Houston rookie had cooled off a bit, going just 3-for-17 on the team’s recently wrapped five-game homestand, although he has been troubled by right knee soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(2B Jose Altuve) can hit. It doesn’t matter who’s out there -- he’s one of the best hitters in baseball.” -- Houston manager Bo Porter after a 6-5 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley