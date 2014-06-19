Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Houston Astros lost both games in the short two-game series on the road against the Washington Nationals.

And to make matters worse, Houston manager Bo Porter had to rely heavily on his bullpen both nights on his return trip to the Nation’s capital.

So that will make it a challenge when the Astros begin a four-game series on Thursday at Tampa Bay.

“I think we will be fine,” Porter said after Houston lost, 6-5, on Wednesday. “We need a good start from our starting pitcher tomorrow.”

That will be right-hander Collin McHugh, who is 4-4 with an ERA of 3.03. He was tagged with the loss June 13 in a 6-1 setback to Tampa Bay.

Since joining the Houston rotation on April 22, he leads the American League and is second in the Majors in opposing batting average at .193.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-4, 3.03 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-4, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman made the start on Wednesday at Nationals Park. He gave up six hits and two runs in five innings and was not involved in the decision. “Would’ve loved to go 7, 8, 9, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “The guys in the pen have been doing a great job. It’s tough to see them getting abused like this. Hopefully from here on out, we can get a little deeper into games and give those guys a break because they’ve been doing a great job.”

--RHP Collin McHugh will take the mound in the series opener on Thursday at Tampa Bay. He is one of just five pitchers in the American League this year that has allowed four hits or less while striking out at least seven batters in four starts.

--RHP Paul Clemens is a local product from Fairfax, Va. He played in high school at Robinson, the alma mater of Giants’ reliever Javier Lopez. Clemens was drafted out of a Division II school, Louisburg, in North Carolina.

--OF George Springer came up to the plate with two outs and a runner on base in the ninth inning on Thursday. He fanned against Washington closer Rafael Soriano to end the game in a 6-5 loss. He is now hitting .246.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a battle, and I was throwing a lot of pitches. Hard to stop sweating when you’re throwing so many pitches like that. Last couple of innings we were better, but you know, I wish I would’ve been a little more conservative with them early on in the game.” -- Houston RHP Scott Feldman after a 6-5 loss to Washington on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley