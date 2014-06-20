Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Houston Astros dropped their fourth consecutive game, their longest skid since May 20-23, when they lost the opening game of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

The defeat was a rare Houston setback on the road. The Astros entered the four-game weekend series having won eight of their last 12 road games.

Houston will try to get back on track Friday behind Jarred Cosart.

The right-hander owns a 3-3 road record this season. The good news is that he faced Tampa Bay twice previously in his career, and he won both times. Last Saturday in Houston, he went seven innings, giving up nine hits and three runs en route to a 6-5 win.

Even better for the Astros was Cosart’s major league debut against the Rays on July 12, 2013, when he tossed 6 1/3 no-hit innings before leaving after eight innings, having allowed two hits. More good news -- that game was at Tropicana Field, the site of Friday’s contest, and he defeated left-hander David Price, his mound opponent Friday.

Cosart won each of his past two starts, throwing six innings of three-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 9 prior to his win over Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-42

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 6-5, 4.16 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 5-6, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve recorded two of Houston’s three hits and stole second base twice Thursday. It was his fifth multi-steal game of the season.Altuve has 26 stolen bases, tops in the American League.

--RHP Collin McHugh made his second straight start vs. the Rays and lost both games. He allowed two runs, both unearned, over six innings Thursday, lowering his road ERA to 1.69 with 44 strike outs in six starts.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, and he allowed three runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Out all season due to a right lat strain, Wojciechowski made a rehab start for Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again due to a flexor muscle strain.

--DH Chris Carter struck out in all three at-bats Thursday, extending his slump. Over his past five games, he is 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts. He is hitting .190 in June, though he has five home runs in 42 at-bats this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Collin did a tremendous job. Great attacking the zone with his fastball.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on RHP Collin McHugh, who pitched six innings and allowed two runs (both unearned) Thursday in the Astros’ 5-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18. He is scheduled to start June 21.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again due to a flexor muscle strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley