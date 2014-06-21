Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- While the Houston Astros are still trying to find their legs, second baseman Jose Altuve has certainly found his.

Altuve collected two of the three hits that Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer allowed, on the way to a 5-0 win allowed Thursday night. In addition, he stole second base twice and now had 26 on the season, good for the lead in the American League.

The 2012 NL All-Star also leads the majors in hits (101) and in multi-hit games (30). Altuve has hit safely in 34 of his last 38 games, including three singles Friday night vs. the Rays. After two games of the four-game series with the Rays, Altuve has five hits in nine at-bats.

“His attention to detail and dedication to the team and his craft day-in and day-out, he has become a complete student of the game and it’s a joy to watch,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “It’s great to see a player put forth that kind of effort and be rewarded with the type of success he is enjoying this season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-7, 4.73 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jake Buchanan, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve’s single in the first inning gave him hits in 34 of his last 38 games. He finished the game with three hits in five at-bats. After two games in the series with the Rays, he is 5-for 9.

--RF George Springer’s home run in the third inning hit off the “D” catwalk in deep left field. The last time someone hit the “D” catwalk with a home run was Mitch Moreland of the Texas Rangers (5/30/2011).

--RHP Paul Clemens was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the game Friday night. In his place, the team added RHP Jake Buchanan.

--SS Jonathan Villar had his first homer since May 4 vs. Seattle, a stretch during which he appeared in 35 games.

--RHP Jarred Cosart made his 11th straight start allowing three runs or less, the longest streak of any Astros pitcher since Wandy Rodriguez (15) in 2008-09.

--RHP Jake Buchanan is set to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his MLB debut Saturday. Buchanan is 6-4 with a 3.54 ERA at Oklahoma City this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “So far, so good. Hopefully I get to pitch here for many more years and keep it going. It’s great to have good showings.” -- Astros RHP Jarred Cosart after a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18. He is scheduled to start June 21.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again due to a flexor muscle strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Jake Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Josh Zeid

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley