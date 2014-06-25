Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Astros welcomed an off day on Monday hopeful that the time away could help reverse a near team-wide offensive slump.

The Astros wrapped up a six-game swing through Washington and Tampa Bay with virtually the entire lineup slumping. Aside from second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Jonathan Villar, who hit .542 and .278 on the trip, respectively, Astros regulars endured a woeful roadie.

The cumulative average of the seven remaining spots in the order (including the platoon in left field featuring Alex Presley and Robbie Grossman) was .135 (19-for-141) during the road trip. Altuve has been scorching hot since his return from a right hand contusion, but his productivity isn’t enough to offset the multitude of offensive woes.

“It just so happens we have several guys in our lineup at the same time doing it,” said Astros manager Bo Porter, whose team fell to the Braves 3-2 Tuesday. “A lot of times you can have three or four guys that are hot; they’re pretty much carrying the team. And you can have another three guys (that are struggling) and it goes unnoticed. But when you have six guys doing it at the same time, it becomes pretty alarming.”

Porter remains reticent to do anything drastic in order to shake the offense from its doldrums, primarily because extreme lineup fluctuations rarely benefit players accustomed to predetermined roles.

“You can move certain guys around but at the same time that’s why it’s called an average,” Porter said. “One of the things you want to do from a managerial standpoint is be as consistent as possible. Part of my responsibility is to make sure these guys stay strong mentally throughout the course of the year. By being consistent, I think that helps them stay strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-45

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 5-6, 3.43 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-5, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer crushed a 441-foot home run to straightaway center field off Braves RHP Aaron Harang in the first inning, tying the mark for the eighth-longest home run by a Houston player at Minute Maid Park. Lance Berkman also smacked a 441-foot homer on Sept. 29, 2007 against the Braves. C Jason Castro recorded a 445-foot home run against Texas RHP Matt Garza on Aug. 9, 2013.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-5 with a stolen base, adding to his major league-leading hit total and American League-leading steals total in the process. With 105 hits in 78 team games, Altuve is on pace for 218 hits, a total that would eclipse the franchise mark of 210 hits set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

--RHP Scott Feldman recorded his second quality start in three outings, allowing three runs on four hits (including two home runs) and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings. Feldman has recorded 16 strikeouts over his last 17.1 innings and has posted a 3.63 ERA during his stretch of quality starts.

--RHP Anthony Bass worked a scoreless inning in a rehab start at Class A Quad Cities on Tuesday night. Bass recorded one strikeout without allowing a baserunner. Bass has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 11 with a right intercostal strain. He was originally scheduled to make his rehab start on Sunday but that game was rained out. Bass is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and two saves with the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made a couple mistakes there early. Hung a curveball to B.J. and then to Justin. It was a good night for the Uptons, I guess. I made a couple mistakes to those guys, and they did some damage.” -- RHP Scott Feldman, who allowed three runs on four hits in Tuesday’s loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. He had a rehab start at Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18. He was scratched from June 21 start. He threw in bullpen June 21, then was available in relief June 22.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again due to a flexor muscle strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on June 18.

