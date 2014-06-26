Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Shortstop Carlos Correa, the Astros’ No. 1 prospect, underwent arthroscopic surgery to correct a fractured right fibula on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the minor league season.

The Astros remain hopeful that Correa, who on Tuesday was named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game roster, will return from his rehab in time to participate in the Arizona Fall League in October. Correa, 19, will be unable to put weight on his right leg for at least four weeks, after which time he will be restricted to a walking boot.

“Obviously (it‘s) unfortunate one of our top young players in the game is losing this amount of time but we are optimistic that he’s going to return to 100 percent and will be back on the field with us ready to keep doing what he’s been doing,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said.

Correa was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft out of Puerto Rico and validated the Astros’ selection during his first full season with the organization, posting a sparkling .320/.405/.467 slash line with Class A Quad Cities in 2013. He was in line for a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi before suffering the injury last Saturday night sliding into third base playing for High Class A Lancaster, where he was hitting .325/.416/.510.

As the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball, Correa has a promising future ahead. This derailment serves as his first professional tribulation.

”He’s taking it about as well as any young man can take it,“ Luhnow said of Correa. ”It’s the first time he’s been injured. He did a lot of research. We talked to several doctors, his parents are here supporting him, and he went into this with a very good attitude. He’s determined to work as hard as he can on his rehab and get back as soon as he can.

“Obviously we’re probably going to have to slow him down a little bit because we want him to heal as well as he can. With a player like that he’s always going to want to push the envelope so we’ll have to figure that out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-46

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-4, 4.20 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 7-5, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF L.J. Hoes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and replaced OF Robbie Grossman on the 25-man roster. Hoes finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Wednesday. Hoes hit .323/.402/.409 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 25 games with the RedHawks.

--LF Robbie Grossman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City following a second unsuccessful stint with the Astros this season. Grossman broke camp with the Astros but was demoted on April 15. He was recalled on May 26 but hit just .182/.299/.227 in 21 games (20 starts). Grossman suffered through similar issues last season, excelling with the RedHawks only to scuffle when promoted to the Astros.

--RHP Collin McHugh struck out nine batters over seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. McHugh recorded at least four strikeouts in each of his 12 starts with Houston, tying Ken Johnson, who accomplished the feat in 1962, for the longest such streak in club history. McHugh has a 2.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts over his last 41 1/3 innings and seven starts.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-4 and had his seven-game hitting streak snapped. Altuve was batting .517 (15-for-29) during the streak and bumped his league-leading hit total to 105 in the process. Altuve did record his American League-leading 28th stolen base in the first inning after reaching on a fielder’s choice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was different from last night where we had a lot of chances with men in scoring position and we didn’t get the big hit. We struggled just to even mount some offense today.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter after a 4-0 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18. He was scratched from June 21 start. He threw in bullpen June 21, and he is expected to rejoin the rotation June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again due to a flexor muscle strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley