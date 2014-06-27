Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros made the first of what could be several significant moves regarding their bullpen in advance of their series finale with the Atlanta Braves, selecting right-hander Jose Veras from Triple-A Oklahoma City while outrighting right-hander Kyle Farnsworth off the active roster.

Farnsworth did not record a decision while posting a 6.17 ERA in 16 appearances with the Astros, but he was not alone among a struggling collection of righties. Right-hander Paul Clemens has shuttled back and forth between Houston and Oklahoma City while right-hander Jerome Williams is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA in 24 appearances.

Veras notched 19 saves serving as the Astros’ closer last season before being traded to the Detroit Tigers on July 29. He signed with the Chicago Cubs during the offseason but was released on June 10. The Astros have struggled mustering quality right-handed relief thanks in part to a spate of bullpen injuries, most notably to right-handers Anthony Bass (right intercostal) and Matt Albers (shoulder). Right-hander Jesse Crain has yet to pitch for the club following offseason surgery.

Veras will serve as a set-up man for right-hander Chad Qualls.

“We made the decision once we realized that we were going to be able to get Jose Veras and Jose Veras was able to get to Oklahoma City and put in the work we wanted him to put in,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of outrighting Farnsworth. “We also have other guys that are close to coming back that were injured that were pitching well for us early in the year.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-7, 4.82 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 2-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Veras was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City and struck out the lone batter he faced, Braves LF Justin Upton, to complete the game. Veras signed with the Cubs during the offseason but was released on June 10 after posting a 0-1 record and 8.10 ERA in 12 appearances. Veras served as the Astros’ closer last season, finishing 0-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 19 saves before being traded to the Detroit Tigers last July 29. He will serve as a set-up option for RHP Chad Qualls.

--RHP Kyle Farnsworth was outrighted off the active roster and elected for free agency. Farnsworth did not record a decision while posting a 6.17 ERA over 16 appearances with the Astros. He signed with the Astros on May 17, two days after being granted free agency following a short stint with the New York Mets.

--RHP Jarred Cosart recorded his fourth consecutive victory after limiting the Braves to one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven innings. He has worked at least five innings while allowing no more than three runs in 12 consecutive starts, the longest such streak by a starters in the majors this season. Ten of his last 12 starts have been quality starts and Cosart is 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA over that span.

--RF George Springer belted his second home run of the series and fourth over his last six games. He ranks second to White Sox 1B Juan Abreu with 15 home runs as a rookie and his 40 RBIs before the All-Star break are the third-most ever recorded by an Astros rookie, trailing Mitch Meluskey (43 RBIs in 2000) and Hunter Pence (42 in 2007).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tell you, that seventh inning there again you’re talking about maturity. Last year in that situation, we may not have gotten the result of him finishing that inning or it may have been some type of desire to have someone else finish that inning.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter on RHP Jarred Cosart after a win over Atlanta on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18. He was scratched from June 21 start. He threw in bullpen June 21, and he is expected to rejoin the rotation June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley