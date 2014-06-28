Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros right-hander Brad Peacock had worked to rediscover a groove after having his rhythm disrupted earlier this season when he missed a turn in the rotation due to forearm stiffness.

When he made his first start in two weeks on Friday night following a bout with food poisoning, he was back in search of that same rhythm.

Peacock pitched into the seventh inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikes in the Astros’ 4-3 extra-inning win. It was a solid performance for Peacock, whose minor health issues have served to stall his development as a reliable starter.

“Before he had the setback with the illness he had been attacking the strike zone with his fastball,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He really worked real hard on using his slider a little bit more and not just banking on the fastball and the curveball and I felt that third pitch was really beneficial to him.”

With the emergence of left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the steps taken by right-handers Jarred Cosart and Collin McHugh, Peacock is often the forgotten man in the Astros’ rotation. He is partly to blame given his battles with consistency, but his flashes of dependability provide hope.

“It’s consistency with the secondary pitches,” Porter said. “The fastball command is there; he moves the ball in and out. I think that his ability to trust and throw his secondary pitches in any count actually makes the rest of his pitches better.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 9-3, 3.71 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-6, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler was a late scratch from the starting lineup with back tightness. Fowler is mired in an 0-for-6 slump, hit .091 (1-for-11) during the three-game series with the Braves, and hit 5-for-24 during the Astros’ recent six-game road trip. He leads the club with 43 runs and ranks eighth in the American League with a .377 on-base percentage.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will be scratched from his Saturday start after experiencing swelling in his left wrist following a recent bullpen session. LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple A Oklahoma City to replace Keuchel against the Tigers. Keuchel leads the majors with a 3.54 ground ball to fly ball ration and ranks third among pitches in WAR (3.5) He leads all American League pitchers with three complete games.

--C Jason Castro hit his first career walk-off home run, a solo shot off Tigers LHP Blaine Hardy in the 11th inning of the Astros’ 4-3 win. It marked the Astros second walk-off home run this season, with DH Chris Carter delivering against Arizona RHP J.J. Putz on June 12.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 4-for-5 with two stolen bases, recording his sixth career four-hit game while upping his American League-leading stolen base total to 32 steals. He leads the majors with 111 hits and produced his 33rd multi-hit game this season, which also leads the majors. He has hit safely in 39 of 44 games batting at a .395 clip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a great game going all night tonight. Guys getting on base, (Brad) Peacock threw really well, bullpen came in and did a great job. We had a couple of miscues here and there, but overall I thought we played really, really well and we deserved to win that game. So it was nice to pull it out.” -- Astros C Jason Castro after a 4-3 win over Detroit on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Brad Peacock (stomach virus) did not make the trip to Washington for the two-game series June 17-18. He was scratched from June 21 start. He threw in bullpen June 21, and he is expected to rejoin the rotation June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley