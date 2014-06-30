Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- There was some mild controversy associated with how Houston Astros manager Bo Porter utilized his bullpen Saturday, particularly when the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 4-3 victory on the strength of a three-run home run by second baseman Ian Kinsler in the top of the ninth inning.

A day later, the Astros bullpen retired Kinsler with the game on the line, and Houston recorded a 6-4 win over Detroit.

Kinsler struck his blow Saturday against Astros right-hander Jerome Williams, whose role as a long reliever was long since defined. However, the Astros were short on bullpen options Saturday, having optioned right-hander Jake Buchanan to Triple-A Oklahoma City late Friday night so that left-hander Brett Oberholtzer could make a spot start for injured left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Right-hander Jose Veras was also unavailable Saturday after pitching two consecutive nights.

Porter used right-hander Josh Zeid to extinguish a mess in the seventh inning and, with the heart of the Detroit order batting in the eighth, inserted closer Chad Qualls for that high-leverage frame. With the Astros still holding a 2-1 lead heading into the ninth, Porter called upon Williams, whose bloated 5.44 ERA made him a shaky closing candidate. However, with Qualls having pitched Friday night as well, Porter opted not to put the 35-year-old right-hander in a position of being over taxed.

Injuries have decimated the Houston bullpen, particularly from the right-hand side with Matt Albers, Anthony Bass and Josh Fields all on the disabled list. Porter used what was available to unfavorable results.

“You have to react accordingly,” Porter said. “You have to take the information that’s in front of you and move forward with that information.”

Porter went another route to close Sunday’s game. After Veras allowed two runs in the eighth, left-hander Tony Sipp came in to strike out Kinsler to strand the tying run at third base. The Astros added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, and Sipp threw a scoreless ninth for the save. It was his first save in more than two years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, season debut) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh 4-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel had a soft cast removed from his left wrist and played catch Sunday, his first activity since being diagnosed with left wrist inflammation following a bullpen session last week. Keuchel, who was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday, and is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday, with the result of that session to determine his status moving forward.

--2B Jose Altuve set a franchise record by recording a stolen base in his sixth consecutive game. He has recorded multiple steals in four consecutive games, becoming just the third major-leaguer in the modern era and the first since Ray Chapman in 1917 to accomplish that feat. His 36 steals are a career best, eclipsing the 35 stolen bases he recorded in 2013.

--RHP Scott Feldman notched his first victory since May 26 at Kansas City. On Sunday against Detroit, he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings. It marked his third quality start over his past five appearances. Feldman has 20 strikeouts over his past 23 1/3 innings.

--LHP Tony Sipp struck out PH Ian Kinsler to strand 3B Nick Castellanos at third base and squash a Detroit threat in the eighth inning, then returned to retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the save. It marked the third career save for Sipp and his first since May 7, 2012, against the White Sox while pitching for the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One thing is for certain: We’ve got a strong group of men in that clubhouse. They responded today in the way that you would be proud of and I‘m proud of them.” -- Manager Bo Porter, after the Astros’ 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation) mised his scheduled June 28 start. He played catch June 29. He is slated to throw a bullpen session June 20, with the result of that session to determine his status moving forward.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley