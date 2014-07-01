Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Astros on Monday acknowledged that an inner-office database called “Ground Control” was illegally hacked by an external source, with the contents from a 10-month stretch detailing multiple trade proposals posted online at Anonbin and published by Deadspin.

The Astros were made aware of the security breach a month ago with general manager Jeff Luhnow announcing that the FBI is investigating the matter. Luhnow also noted that while some of the information published was an accurate reflection of conversations between his front office and other organizations, some of the material was fabricated.

”It’s unfortunate,“ Luhnow said. ”Some of it like I said is not accurate and there’s information out there that affects other teams and individual players that’s not accurate. And just in general when you have a conversation with another team, it’s a conversation between two individuals or two clubs. It’s not meant to be shared with the world.

“So I feel bad about that. I’ve been on the phone with other teams expressing my apology and letting them know what happened and that’s about all I can do at this point.”

Luhnow offered levity, joking that current conversations are being transcribed with pencil on paper, but he didn’t shy from the seriousness of the events and the measures taken to not only reach out to other clubs but to the Houston players that were referenced in the documents.

“I’ve talked to the players that are here and I think they understand what happened,” Luhnow said. “The reality is that a lot of players are discussed all the time and it’s part of the nature of our industry. It doesn’t mean that things happen all the time with regard to those players. It doesn’t mean that you don’t want or value those players, but you’re always checking to see what’s out there and if you were to move a player what you might get back. Those conversations happen all the time. They just don’t get documented and published all the time.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-4, 3.48 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 8-5, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Villar committed a critical fielding error in the eighth inning Friday night against the Detroit Tigers, a miscue that extended that game and taxed the bullpen in advance of Saturday when the shortened bullpen blew a late lead. Villar was guilty of two mental errors on Sunday and, combined with his .200/.255/.342 slash line, was a deserving candidate for a demotion. The Astros did not announce a replacement for Villar.

--RHP Jerome Williams was designated for assignment after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over two innings on Monday. Williams also allowed a three-run, ninth-inning home run to Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler on Saturday in the Astros’ lone loss of that series. Williams was 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA and failed to provide the quality relief pitching the Astros sought when they signed him as a free agent in the offseason.

--RF George Springer hit a two-run home run in the first inning, a 445-foot shot that was tied for the fifth-longest homer hit by a Houston player in Minute Maid Park history (the longest by an Astro hit to left field). Springer tied a franchise rookie record with his 43rd RBI before the All-Star break, a mark set by Mitch Meluskey in 2000. Springer has six walks in his last five games and his 34 walks lead all major league rookies.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his Astros franchise record for consecutive games with a stolen base to seven. The last player in the majors to steal a base in seven consecutive games was Chone Figgins with the Mariners in 2010. Altuve has been successful in each of his last 24 stolen-base attempts, the longest such streak by an Astro since Carlos Beltran recorded 28 straight successful steals in 2004.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I actually did not even see where it went. It was hit pretty well. I didn’t see where the ball went or landed. Let’s just say he got into that one pretty good.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after RF George Springer belted a 445-foot two-run home run that was tied for the fifth-longest homer hit by a Houston player in Minute Maid Park history.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation) missed his scheduled June 28 start. He played catch June 29.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley