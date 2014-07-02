Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Astros on Tuesday promoted the last of their heralded position player prospects from Triple-A Oklahoma City, recalling outfielder Domingo Santana and inserting him into their starting lineup in left field.

With center fielder Dexter Fowler placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain, Santana joined right fielder George Springer (April 16) and first baseman Jon Singleton (June 3) as prospects making their debuts. Santana was also the last member of the blockbuster trade that sent right fielder Hunter Pence to Philadelphia on July 29, 2011 to suit up for the Astros. Right-handers Jarred Cosart and Josh Zeid, as well as Singleton, made their debuts prior to Santana.

However, while Springer and Singleton appear to be in Houston to stay, Astros manager Bo Porter offered no assurances that Santana will remain in the majors when Fowler completes his stint on the DL.

“When you talk about opportunity, you have an opportunity to seize the opportunity,” Porter said. “So we’ll see what happens when Dexter gets healthy. This here was a window where we felt like giving him this opportunity to get his foot wet and at the same time give us an opportunity to see how he matches up against major league pitching.”

Santana was ranked as the Astros’ seventh-best prospect according to MLB.com. In 84 games with the RedHawks, he hit .304/.383/.502 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs. Needless to say, his debut marked a joyous occasion.

“It’s been great, it’s been exciting,” Santana said. “I was just waiting for this moment all my life.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 7-4, 3.15 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 2-4, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain, retroactive to June 27. Fowler missed four consecutive games before being placed on the DL. He ranks 10th in the American League with a .377 on-base percentage and is tied for ninth in the majors with 47 walks.

--LF Domingo Santana was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and made his major league debut, finishing 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a run scored. Santana, rated as the Astros’ No. 7 prospect, was the final member of the July 29, 2011 trade that shipped RF Hunter Pence to Philadelphia and netted the Astros RHP Jarred Cosart, 1B Jon Singleton, RHP Josh Zeid and Santana. Santana hit .304/.383/.502 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 84 games with the RedHawks.

--LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and entered in the seventh inning against the Mariners in the Astros’ 13-2 loss. Chapman broke camp with the Astros and made the Opening Day roster but was demoted on April 16. With the RedHawks, Chapman was 1-1 with a 0.94 ERA, two saves and 37 strikeouts over 26 games.

--2B Enrique Hernandez made his major league debut as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning following his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In his first plate appearance, Hernandez delivered an RBI double to right-center field, scoring LF Domingo Santana. Hernandez enjoyed a breakthrough with the RedHawks following his early-season promotion from Double-A Corpus Christi, hitting .337/.380/.508 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 67 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now you give the Seattle Mariners a lot of credit. They are playing really good baseball right now. They are pitching well, they are swinging the bats unbelievable, and we are going to have to play better to beat them.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after Tuesday’s 13-2 loss to the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 1, retroactive to June 27. Fowler missed four consecutive games before being placed on the DL.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation) missed his scheduled June 28 start. He played catch June 29.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He might begin a rehab assignment in mid-June with an eye toward coming off the DL in late June.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

2B Enrique Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domingo Santana

CF Alex Presley

RF George Springer

OF L.J. Hoes