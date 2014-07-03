Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Just when Houston Astros right-hander Brad Peacock appeared on the brink of another breakthrough, everything came crashing down around him, another frustrating setback in his search of consistency.

After working five shutout innings against the red-hot Seattle Mariners, Peacock suddenly came apart in the sixth inning Wednesday. He allowed four runs after striking out the leadoff hitter. Both Peacock and Astros manager Bo Porter cited a sudden loss of command as the issue, a drastic turn of events that left even Peacock mystified.

“It’s happened to me a couple times this year, but it hasn’t been that drastic, just not even being able to throw a fastball over the plate,” Peacock said after the Astros’ 5-2 loss. “I don’t really know why or how, but it stinks. I let the team down today, but I’ll get them next time.”

Peacock has been intermittently good and mediocre this season, his rhythm twice disrupted by issues beyond his control. Earlier this season, he was scratched from a start after experiencing forearm stiffness. He reclaimed his promising form in mid-May but was sidelined again last month by food poisoning.

Houston starters have been surprisingly effective this season, and if Peacock could discover the key to whatever it is that prevents him from mastering his stuff, the Astros would be better for it.

“I don’t think it’s a confidence thing,” Porter said. “I don’t think he lost confidence from the first five innings of shutout baseball to that inning. I think it’s a situation where he literally just lost command of the strike zone.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-50

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-6, 4.40 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Bass was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and worked 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with two strikes in the Astros’ 5-2 loss to the Mariners. Bass was out since May 11 with a right intercostal strain, and he made three scoreless rehab appearances for Class A Quad Cities prior to his reinstatement, tallying six strikeouts over four innings. Bass was 1-0 with two saves and a 4.50 ERA before landing on the DL.

--LHP Kevin Chapman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the second time this season after making an appearance in the middle game of the three-game series with the Mariners. Chapman allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two innings Tuesday night. His issues with walks undercut his sterling strikeout rate.

--DH Enrique Hernandez hit his first career home run, a solo shot off Mariners RHP Chris Young with two outs in the fifth inning. Hernandez, who made his major league debut Tuesday night, is one of nine players in club history to homer within his first two games. The last was 1B Jon Singleton, who homered in his debut June 3 against the Angels.

--SS Marwin Gonzalez clubbed a solo home run off Mariners RHP Chris Young in his first at-bat, a line drive to right field with one out in the third inning. Gonzalez hit two homers during the series and finished the homestand batting .467 (7-for-15) and with consecutive multi-hit games. Gonzalez is 18-for-53 (.340) with five homers and seven RBIs in his career against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The best thing that we’ve got going is the Seattle Mariners are leaving town. We don’t have to play them tomorrow. Don’t take anything away from these three games; we didn’t play our best baseball. But tip your cap to the Seattle Mariners. They played really good baseball for three days, that’s why they walked out of here winners.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after the Mariners swept a three-game series at Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation) missed his scheduled June 28 start. He played catch June 29, and he is scheduled to start July 4.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on June 24. He was activated July 2.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Anthony Bass

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

2B Enrique Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domingo Santana

CF Alex Presley

RF George Springer

OF L.J. Hoes