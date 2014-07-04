Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Houston’s Jose Altuve will not start at second base for the American League All-Star team on July 15 in Minneapolis. He’s in fourth place in the fan voting, trailing Robinson Cano, Ian Kinsler and Dustin Pedroia.

But Altuve certainly will be there for his second career All-Star appearance.

After getting three more hits in Thursday’s game against the Angels, Altuve leads the league in hits (121), stolen bases (37) and batting average (.347).

If he maintains the leads at the All-Star break, he would become the second player since 1957 to do so, joining Ichiro Suzuki (2003).

As much as an All-Star selection would mean to him, Altuve said he was “honored” when the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., called and requested the spikes he wore on June 30 when he registered his fourth consecutive multi-steal game, just the third player in major league history to do so and the first in nearly 100 years.

The others were Bill Dahlen (1904) and Ray Chapman (1917).

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-51

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-5, 2.78 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-6, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer has 16 homers and 44 RBIs, second in both categories among American League rookies (Jose Abreu, 26, 67). Since his call-up on May 8, Springer’s 16 homers rank third in the majors, behind Edwin Encarnacion (22) and Nelson Cruz (17).

--LHP Tony Sipp leads American League relievers with a 0.64 WHIP. Sipp also leads AL relievers with an opponents’ average of .098 (4-for-41) when facing left-handed hitters.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer gave up five runs, nine hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings against the Angels on Thursday, and after the game was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for reliever Josh Fields. “Obie gave us everything he had; he battled,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Even look at the fourth inning when he gave up the four runs, one of those ground balls doesn’t get by (shortstop Marwin) Gonzalez and it’s a different ballgame. But that’s the nature of the beast.”

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Friday’s game against the Angels. Keuchel has pitched at least eight innings in five starts this season, something that hasn’t been accomplished by an Astros starter since Roy Oswalt had six such starts in 2006. Keuchel is 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like we just were not able to get the big hit. We had guys on base and had opportunities but couldn’t get the big hit.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter after Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation) missed his scheduled June 28 start. He played catch June 29, and he is scheduled to start July 4.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Josh Fields (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Anthony Bass

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

2B Enrique Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domingo Santana

CF Alex Presley

RF George Springer

OF L.J. Hoes