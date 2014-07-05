Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In his fourth major league game, Enrique Hernandez dug a deep stake into his claim as the Houston Astros’ starting shortstop.

Hernandez not only collected three hits for the first time in his major league career but played stellar defense in the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The 22-year old from San Juan, Puerto Rico, made an immediate impact by keeping the Angels from scoring in the bottom of the first inning.

The hosts loaded the bases for shortstop Erick Aybar, who leads all American League shortstops in RBIs. But Hernandez raced into short center field, slid on his knees with his back toward home plate and made a one-handed catch on Aybar’s looping fly ball to end the threat.

“He saved three runs in the first inning alone,” Houston manager Bo Porter said.

In the fourth, Hernandez threw his bat on the ball to earn a single to right field, and would score on center fielder George Springer’s two-run home run. Hernandez also hit an infield single in the fifth and added a single to left in the seventh to finish 3-for-4.

“He swings the bat,” Porter said. “He stays on the ball and he drives the ball the other way.”

Hernandez added another excellent defensive play in the fifth. He dove in the hole with a runner a third base to field a ground ball from first baseman C.J. Cron, then threw to second baseman Jose Altuve to begin a double play that kept Los Angeles from scoring.

“It was a great play just getting to that ball and giving Altuve a good feed,” Porter said.

Houston promoted Hernandez on July 1 from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he amassed eight homers, 31 RBIs and the Pacific Coast League’s second-best average at .337. Hernandez joined Oklahoma City after playing just 10 games at Double-A Corpus Christi, where he began the season.

“He was not even at big-league camp,” Porter said. “But to go out and play the way he played through the minor league season, he deserved the opportunity. When guys perform, they’re rewarded. He’s taken full advantage and he’s provided a spark.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-51

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 3.92 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-7, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF George Springer now has 17 home runs and 46 RBIs after going 1-for-2 with two walks Friday night. Springer’s two-run drive in the fourth inning enabled him to set the team record for most RBIs by a rookie before the All-Star break. The 24-year old from New Britain, Conn., also needs four homers to tie Lance Berkman for the most by a rookie in one season.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings in his first start since June 22. Keuchel missed his previously scheduled start June 28 because of an inflamed left wrist. Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, Keuchel induced 11 groundouts but allowed five runs on 13 hits while finishing with one walk and one strikeout.

--C Carlos Corporan is now in an 0-for-6 slump after going 0-for-4 and striking out three times Friday night. After looking at a called third strike in the fourth inning, Corporan was so frustrated in the dugout that plate umpire Angel Hernandez almost ejected him. Nevertheless, Corporan is batting .316 (12-for-38) in his past 11 games.

--DH Chris Carter has six home runs among his past 12 hits after pounding a solo drive Friday night. Carter, who went 2-for-4 against the Los Angeles Angels, ranks second on the Astros with 14 homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a battle for him the pretty much entire night. Some of the balls they hit were jam shots that were just getting through the infield.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, on LHP Dallas Keuchel after a 7-6 loss to the Angles on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

2B Enrique Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domingo Santana

CF Alex Presley

RF George Springer

OF L.J. Hoes