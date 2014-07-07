Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A season that began with such promise for the Houston Astros’ Collin McHugh continues to collapse into frustration.

The right-hander took his fifth consecutive loss Sunday, a 6-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels. In just four innings, matching his briefest start of the season, McHugh allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

McHugh’s recent troubles provide a contrast with his promising start. The 27-year-old, whom the Astros claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies in December, won his first two starts and amassed 19 strikeouts while conceding just one run, three walks and five hits in 15 1/3 innings.

Compounding the exasperation is the fact that McHugh had to leave Sunday’s game after the fingernail on his right middle finger separated from his skin.

“It was right in the area where he had a blister the last time, but it was more underneath the fingernail,” Houston manager Bo Porter said.

McHugh tried throwing in the Astros’ batting cage under the supervision of trainers, Porter added, but to no avail.

“They couldn’t stop the bleeding,” Porter said. “He just wasn’t able to continue.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-54

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 8-6, 3.93 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 0-0, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a stolen base to increase his advantage in several offensive categories Sunday. Altuve continues to lead the major leagues with 122 hits, and he ranks second with a .337 average and 38 stolen bases. The last two figures are the best in the American League. Altuve made the All-Star team on the players’ vote.

--C Carlos Corporan broke an 0-for-6 slump by going 2-for-3 and driving in a run Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Corporan is hitting .341 (14-for-41) in his past 12 games.

--RHP David Martinez made his season debut in relief Sunday. Martinez, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, retired seven consecutive batters before the Angels RF Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run. The 26-year-old Venezuelan struck out four batters in three innings while conceding one run, one walk and two hits.

--LF Domingo Santana was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after a dismal five-day stay in the majors. In four games, he went 0-for-13 and struck out 11 times.

--RF George Springer struck out four times Sunday to go 0-for-4, leaving him hitless in his past eight at-bats. The 24-year-old Springer, one of the Astros’ brightest prospects, has struck out 105 times in 268 at-bats -- more than anybody else in the American League.

--RHP Jarred Cosart hopes to record his 11th quality start in 14 outings when he faces the Texas Rangers on Monday night. In his previous 13 starts, Cosart is 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA. In 12 successive starts from April 23 to June 26, Cosart pitched at least five innings without allowing more than three runs -- the longest such stretch in the major leagues this year. Cosart has won seven games since May 7, the second-best total in the major leagues since that date.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They took it to us in every aspect of the game. We didn’t help ourselves when you look at the strikeouts and the way we played these last four games.” -- Manager Bo Porter, after the Astros came up empty in a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, including a 6-1 loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) left his July 6 start due to the finger issue.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

RHP David Martinez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Enrique Hernandez

CF Alex Presley

RF George Springer

OF L.J. Hoes