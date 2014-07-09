Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros are doing double duty these days as baseball players and politicians.

On Monday, manager Bo Porter was urging everybody who came his way to vote for left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel as the final player on the NL All-Star roster. Keuchel is one of five on the ballot.

On Tuesday, it was Astros teammate George Springer who came out for batting practice wearing a makeshift paper sign taped to the back of his warmup jersey with the words “#VoteKeuchel,” the Twitter hashtag fans can use to vote for the 26-year-old.

Springer teased fans lined up for his autograph before the Astros’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers, telling them he wouldn’t sign unless they vowed to vote for Keuchel, who is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA this season. Teammates shouted at him not to sign until they got on their phones right then and there to vote.

Keuchel’s chances were hurt by the Astros being on the road this week.

Keuchel, who is slated to pitch Wednesday against the Rangers, was in fifth in the voting as of Tuesday morning, trailing Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale, Los Angeles Angels right-hander Garrett Richards, Detroit right-hander Rick Porcello and Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber.

The voting continues through 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-5, 3.06 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 8-4, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jason Castro did not play for a second consecutive day because of discomfort under his left arm pit, though the condition was better, manager Bo Porter said. Castro is listed as day-to-day.

--2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with an RBI and stole two bases, increasing his run of successful stolen-base attempts to 28, tying Carlos Beltran’s franchise record set in 2004, in Houston’s 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Altuve also became the second player since 1933 to have more than 125 hits and more than 40 stolen bases before the All-Star break, joining Cleveland’s Kenny Lofton in 1994. “He changes the game whenever he’s on base,” Houston manager Bo Porter said.

--RHP Brad Peacock (3-5, 4.30 ERA) won for the third time in his past eight starts, 8-3 over Texas on Tuesday. Peacock pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits and five strikeouts. He had no walks. He also limited Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, 3-for-7 with two home runs lifetime against Peacock before Tuesday, to one hit and struck him out once. “Beltre, you know, I was able to hold him to a triple,” Peacock said jokingly. “It’s always nice to not walk anybody. And the guys picked me up with the bats.” Said manager Bo Porter: “Peacock did a good job of attacking the strike zone.”

--CF George Springer went 2-for-4, including his 18th home run, with two RBIs and two runs in the Astros’ 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. In 54 games since hitting his first home run May 8, he is third in the majors during that span behind Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz (19) and Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion (22).

--RF Robbie Grossman was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, his third stint this season with the Astros. Grossman went 0-for-4 with a run out of the No. 2 hole and was involved in a strange play in his first at-bat in Houston’s 8-3 victory over Texas: a strikeout, advance to first on “slow play,” according to the official scorer. With teammate Jose Altuve on second with no outs, Grossman struck out on a ball that hit the dirt. Texas catcher Chris Gimenez gathered the ball cleanly, then composed himself while looking Altuve back to second. However, he held the ball too long, and Grossman easily beat his throw to first. “I give Robbie Grossman great credit,” manager Bo Porter said. “He busted it down the line.” Grossman hit .337 with a .417 on-base percentage, 16 doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 steals in 44 games at Oklahoma City, prompting Porter to joke before the game that he wanted Grossman to wear a Redhawks jersey under his Astros uniform to make sure he would feel comfortable.

--OF Alex Presley, who was injured while hitting Monday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained right oblique muscle. In 70 games, Presley is hitting .252 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

--RHP Jerome Williams, designated for assignment by the Astros on July 1, was released Tuesday. Williams went 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA in 26 relief appearances for Houston this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He hits them in bunches. Let’s hope this is one of those bunches that we can ride out. He can carry a team when he’s right.” -- Manager Bo Porter on DH Chris Carter, who hit two home runs Tuesday in the Astros’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jason Castro (soreness under left arm pit) did not play July 7-8. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) left his July 6 start due to the finger issue. He is scheduled to make his next start July 12.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

RHP David Martinez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Enrique Hernandez

CF George Springer

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes