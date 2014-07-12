Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After contemplating allowing right-hander Collin McHugh to start Saturday against the Boston Red Sox after leaving his previous start with a torn right middle fingernail, the Houston Astros decided to scratch McHugh in favor of left-hander Brett Oberholtzer.

McHugh (4-8, 3.28 ERA) has been a pleasant surprise this season. His 93 strikeouts pace the staff while his .195 opponent’s batting average is best among members of the rotation. McHugh pitched just four innings on July 6 in Anaheim against the Angels before leaving with the injury.

“It’s one of those things where looking at the fact that we have the All-Star break next week (and) this will be (McHugh‘s) last start before the All-Star break, we would rather just give the finger all the time in which he would have before he would make his next start which would be after the All-Star break,” Astros manager Bo Porter said.

“We are just going to lean on the side of caution and bring Oberholtzer to make the start tomorrow and all his finger to completely heal.”

Oberholtzer (2-7, 4.66 in 11 starts) will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City for the third time this season, having earned the role as the Astros’ sixth starter. He initially broke camp with the team but was optioned to the RedHawks on May 8, May 31 and July 3. He is 1-3 with a 4.65 ERA in five starts in Oklahoma City.

“He’s done a tremendous job,” Porter said of Oberholtzer.

”I think that he has the right mindset that comes with being able to understand where we are as a team and the times we’ve needed to plug him in. He’s saved us a lot of times where we needed to bring that guy up just to keep our bullpen intact and in the condition it was in.

“He’s come up and given us quality start after quality start and he understands why we want to keep him built up just in case we have a spot open up in our rotation, we have a guy who is built up and ready to go.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-7, 4.64 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-7, 4.66 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF George Springer was a late scratch with right knee discomfort. Springer missed time last month with right knee pain and while the source of his injury was not revealed, Springer did make a spectacular catch against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday that included his crashing into the center field wall. Springer is batting .238/.342/.475 and leads the Astros in home runs (19) and RBIs (50).

--DH Chris Carter recorded his fourth multi-homer game of the season and seventh of his career with home runs in his final two at-bats Friday. He is tied for second in the majors with four multi-homer games (White Sox 1B Jose Abreu) behind Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion (six). Carter has four homers in his last three games and six over his last six contests, and he is tied with OF George Springer for the club lead with 19 homers.

--LF Kike Hernandez recorded an RBI single in the fourth inning and has reached base safely in each of the first 10 games to begin his career. Only Jimmy Wynn has recorded a longer such streak in Astros annals, reaching base safely in his first 12 career games in 1962. Hernandez finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk and is batting .344/.432/.563.

--RHP David Martinez tossed three scoreless innings of relief and recorded two strikeouts. He has a 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts over two relief appearances this season and has worked three innings in four consecutive relief appearances dating back to last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Both of the home runs today went to the pull (left) field. That’s something that he has worked extremely hard on with John (Mallee) the hitting coach. You have the type of power that he possesses, you want to make sure that you get extension, you get the ball in front, and he is doing a tremendous job of that right now.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, on Chris Carter

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer was a late scratch July 11 with right knee discomfort. Springer missed time in June with right knee pain.

--C Jason Castro (soreness under left arm pit) did not play July 7-9. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) left his July 6 start due to the finger issue. He is scheduled to make his next start July 12.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

RHP David Martinez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Enrique Hernandez

CF George Springer

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes