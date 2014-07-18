Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In the aftermath of an 11-0 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, Astros manager Bo Porter was left defending his decision to pull right-hander Brad Peacock just one out and five batters into his start and subsequently rely on his bullpen for the final 26 outs.

It proved a fitting conclusion to the unofficial first half for the Astros (40-56), whose preseason goal of avoiding a third consecutive 100-loss season hinges on a frail and underperforming bullpen.

Having spent last offseason fortifying a relief corps that produced historically bad numbers in 2013, the Astros were hamstrung by bullpen injuries, most notably to three of the four right-handers they acquired during the winter: Matt Albers, Anthony Bass and Jesse Crain. Closer Chad Qualls was healthy and available, and he paces the team with 10 saves.

If the Astros are to make a legitimate push toward .500 in the second half, they need Albers and Crain to return from shoulder and biceps injuries, respectively, and to do so quickly (Bass missed 47 games with a right intercostal strain before returning from the disabled list July 1). Albers has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 25; Crain has not pitched this season following offseason surgery.

”Injuries are a part of the game, so it’s not something that I look at and try to fanaticize about what-ifs,“ Porter said. ”If you spin your wheels wondering about what if, you don’t put your energy where it should be focused at, which is the players that you have available.

“I think we’ve done the best that we can do with the players that we have available.”

The Astros are committed to youth at several positions, promoting their top two position player prospects during the first half with the intention of enduring the ups and downs that accompany such decisions. Outfielder George Springer had his moments -- he leads the club with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs -- but he ranks fourth in the majors with 112 strikeouts despite missing the first two weeks of the season. First baseman Jon Singleton closed the first half batting .184 while striking out a whopping 36.8 percent of his plate appearances.

The Astros offered some surprises, most notably in their starting pitching. If they can find and maintain optimal health within their bullpen, the momentum they built by climbing to within six games of .500 on June 14 certain seems as attainable as 100 losses are avoidable.

”You see kind of where we’re at right now compared to where we were last year, I think we’ve made some pretty good strides all across the board,“ Astros catcher Jason Castro said. ”Guys have really stepped up. Pitching has been great, starting pitching has done a great job carrying us deep into games, and the bullpen has done their share as well.

“A lot of guys are getting their experiences in and some of the guys we called up already -- Springer, Singleton those guys, (super utility man Enrique Hernandez) -- have come in and done a great job. So it’s really nice to see. It’s definitely positive things ahead for the Astros.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-56

STREAK: Lost one

FIRST-HALF MVP: 2B Jose Altuve, the Astros’ lone All-Star, is the first player in major league history to reach the break with 130-plus hits and 40-plus steals. He leads the American League in hits (130) and steals (41), and he ranks second in batting average (.335). Altuve is on pace to eclipse the club records for hits (210, Craig Biggio, 1998) and steals (65, Gerald Young, 1988). Astoundingly, Altuve was caught stealing only three times in the season’s first half.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: C-minus -- It is difficult to assume a win total based on optimal bullpen health, but it is a safe bet that the Astros would be closer to .500 had they not relied on since-released RHPs Jerome Williams and Kyle Farnsworth. GM Jeff Luhnow rolled the dice on RHP Jesse Crain, who underwent offseason arm surgery and has yet to pitch this season. The promotion of two key prospects, OF George Springer and 1B Jon Singleton, resulted in highlights and 169 combined strikeouts before the break.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: RHP Scott Feldman opened the season pitching brilliantly, landed on the disabled list after just four starts, then was mediocre since his return in early May. Had he maintained his scorching pace out of the gate, the Astros might have been in position to trade him to a contender for prospects at the non-waiver deadline. Now, they need Feldman to close this season with a flourish and perhaps then they can flip him during the coming offseason.

BUY OR SELL: The Astros are locked in the throes of a protracted rebuilding process, and they remain at least two years away from contention. Trading veterans should be a priority, but two of their veteran offseason acquisitions, RHP Scott Feldman and CF Dexter Fowler, dealt with injuries that depressed their trade value. RHP Chad Qualls is pitching brilliantly as the closer (1-1, 1.95 ERA, 10 saves). Should the team develop other closing options through improved health, Qualls could be a trade candidate for a contender seeking help.

INJURY STATUS: The Astros managed to avoid catastrophic injuries in the first half. They developed stability in their infield, and while the recent loss of CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) threw the outfield for a loop, the organization doesn’t have much to complain over on the injury front aside from the bullpen. RHPs Matt Albers, Anthony Bass, Jesse Crain and Chad Qualls, all offseason acquisitions, were poised to anchor the bullpen. Qualls is the only member of that quartet with 20-plus appearances.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 22, is enduring a pedestrian run with Triple-A Oklahoma City: a 7-6 record and a 4.56 ERA over 19 appearances (16 starts). However, he teased observers with a 100 mph fastball during spring training, and his ongoing development as a starter makes him a prime relief candidate in the interim. Should the Astros trade veteran RHP Chad Qualls at the deadline, promoting Foltynewicz to fill the bullpen void becomes a viable option.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we have to separate the first half from the second, but if you see we played a lot of good ballgames. We lost some, won some, and we’ll come back in the second half and try to win as many as possible.” -- Astros All-Star 2B Jose Altuve.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Enrique Hernandez

CF George Springer

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes