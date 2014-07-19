Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline came and went with the Houston Astros not being able to come to terms with No. 1 pick Brady Aiken.

That means Aiken, a left-hander from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, can re-enter the draft at a later date and the Astros automatically receive the No. 2 selection in the 2015 draft.

It’s just the third time in the history of the baseball draft that the No. 1 overall pick did not sign. Peoria (Ill.) High catcher Danny Goodwin (White Sox) in 1971 and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) right-hander Tim Belcher (Twins) in 1983 are the only other No. 1 picks not to sign.

”We are disappointed that we were not able to reach an agreement with Brady Aiken today,“ Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement. ”As an organization, we devoted a great deal of time and resources to these negotiations. Despite our best efforts, a deal could not be reached.

”The Astros offer to Brady was extremely fair considering all the factors involved in this case. As always, we approached these negotiations in good faith and with the best interests of the Astros organization in mind, both short-term and long-term. Throughout this entire process, we have absolutely acted within Major League Baseball’s rules and guidelines, which MLB has confirmed on numerous occasions.

“Despite not reaching a deal today, we are pleased with the bright young talent we obtained in this year’s draft. We wish Brady and his family all the best moving forward.”

Two days after the June 5 draft, Aiken and the team appeared to settle on a $6.5 million signing bonus according to several reports, but the Astros pulled that offer when a June 23 medical exam sparked concern about Aiken’s ulna collateral ligament because it is unusually small.

The Astros then reportedly lowered their offer to roughly $3.1 million, which is 40 percent of his assigned pick value, assuring that they would receive the No. 2 pick next year if a deal couldn’t be reached.

Since that point, there has barely any communication between the two sides -- even as the deadline approached. Luhnow told the Houston Chronicle that he reached out to Casey Close, the agent advising Aiken, on Friday but was rebuffed.

Two reports on Friday said the Astros’ final offer to Aiken was $5 million.

The Astros also didn’t sign fifth-round pick Jacob Nix. The team originally had come to terms with him on a $1.5 million offer but pulled it later because of complications with the draft bonus rules. Nix also is represented by Close, further harming the relationship between the agent and the team.

“We tried to engage the other side, Casey Close, three times today,” Luhnow told the Chronicle, shortly after the deadline by phone from Mexico. “Never received a counter. Really, they just never engaged, for whatever reason, there was no interest. There just didn’t appear interest to sign on their side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-57

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 9-5, 3.20 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 3-7, 5.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Buchanan was brought up on Friday to fill the open roster spot the Astros had. Buchanan was 7-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City. “We wanted to get a long guy in our bullpen and Jake’s been throwing the ball well down at Triple-A,” manager Bo Porter said. “We wanted to give him an opportunity to see if he can handle that role.”

--OF Dexter Fowler still is uncertain when he might be ready to return to the lineup from his intercostal injury. “You can’t put a timetable on it,” he said. “I‘m just getting treatment on it every day and we’ll take it from there.” Manager Bo Porter did put a timetable on it, sort of. “Dexter’s not ready,” he said. “I keep saying he’ll be ready Friday. I don’t know what Friday, but it’s a Friday coming soon.”

--OF Alex Presley isn’t close to being able to return from his oblique injury, although he did make the trip to Chicago with the team. “Pressley is still resting,” Porter said. “Again, when you start talking obliques, these are very tricky injuries because any ill-advised movement can make it worse and now you’re still with a bigger problem.”

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer figures to get a start sometime next week, although the team hasn’t named its rotation beyond the end of the White Sox series on Sunday. He is 2-7 with a 4.50 ERA this season in 12 starts. “We still view him as a starter,” Porter said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one of those situations that I‘m not privileged to all that information, so I think it would be very unfair for me to try and sit here and comment on how it happened and why it happened. It’s something that did happen, but because I don’t have all the information, it’s out of my jurisdiction to comment.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter on the team not signing No. 1 pick Brady Aiken.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Enrique Hernandez

CF George Springer

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes