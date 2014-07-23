Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Houston Astros manager Bo Porter said he hasn’t ruled out injured rookie sensation George Springer for the entire series against the Oakland A‘s, but he made it clear Tuesday that he would take a cautious approach.

Springer was out of the lineup Tuesday for the second consecutive game due to an ailing right knee and quadriceps.

“Still a little sore,” Porter said before his team’s 3-2, 12-inning victory against the A‘s. “There’s still some discomfort. The training staff, they brought him out, went through some drills, went through some running and just do not feel like he’s able to go full speed without having discomfort. And we don’t want to take any chances of it getting worse or him ending up blowing his quad or something where we’re dealing with an injury that would take much longer to heal than where we’re at right now.”

Springer, the No. 11 overall draft pick in 2011, leads the Astros in home runs (20) and RBIs (51) in just 78 games.

Porter said he hasn’t considered putting Springer on the 15-day disabled list -- yet.

“That’s not a thought as we sit here today,” Porter said. “As time goes on, I think the information that we get each and every day will allow us to make that decision as we move forward, but when you look at the 15-day DL, you have to say to yourself, ‘He’s not going to play within the next 15 days.’ We’re not at that point right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-6, 4.69 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-6, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF L.J. Hoes hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the top of the 12th inning Tuesday, lifting the Astros to a 3-2 victory over first-place Oakland. The home run, off A’s LHP Fernando Abad, was Hoes’ third of the season. It came on his mom’s birthday, and she asked him earlier in the day to hit a home run for her. “It’s a real good feeling, especially because it’s my mom’s birthday,” Hoes said. “To be able to do that for her, it’s a special thing.”

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed just two runs on seven hits over seven innings but didn’t figure in the decision Tuesday night in Houston’s 3-2, 12-inning victory against Oakland. He walked two and had no strikeouts in a start for the first time in his career. Oberholtzer went 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA in his first two career starts at the Coliseum and made it three straight gems at Oakland without a victory.

--1B Chris Carter went 3-for-5 with two doubles and drove in two runs Tuesday night in Houston’s 3-2, 12-inning victory against Oakland, his former team. Carter had two doubles for the second straight game. In his past 13 games, he is batting .360 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

--CF George Springer (sore right knee and quadriceps) missed his second straight game Tuesday night. “Still a little sore,” Astros manager Bo Porter said before the game. “There’s still some discomfort.” Springer remains day-to-day.

--OF Enrique Hernandez started in center field for the second straight game in place of injured CF George Springer (sore right knee and quadriceps). Hernandez, who went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run Sunday against the White Sox, went 0-for-5 against Oakland.

--1B Jesus Guzman, who was a late scratch Sunday against the Chicago White Sox due to back discomfort, was in the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland and went 0-for-4. It marked his first appearance since July 13 against Boston, when he went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter, and first start since June 30 against Seattle, as the designated hitter. He made his 25th start at first base Tuesday. Guzman has started five games in left field and four at DH.

--2B Jose Altuve was named the Astros’ “Heart and Hustle Award” winner Tuesday for the second time. The award is presented to a player on each team by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. Altuve also won the award in 2012. Altuve went 3-for-6 and scored a run in Houston’s 3-2, 12-inning win Tuesday night against Oakland. However, he was caught stealing in the 10th inning, snapping his franchise-record-tying streak of 28 consecutive stolen bases.

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) made a rehab start Tuesday night for Oklahoma City, allowing three hits and one run over five innings. He struck out five and walked one. “There was no setback with the finger, so he’s good to go,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Once we go through the rotation this time, we’ll figure out what we’re going to do moving forward.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know we’re just working to build for the future. We want to get to where those guys are at right now. They’ve been to the playoffs the last two years and won the division. That down the line is something we want to work to. We want to build something that we can start winning division titles and going to the playoffs. We know that we have to compete with those guys and also beat those guys.” -- LF L.J. Hoes, after his 12th-inning home run gave the Astros a 3-2 win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (sore right knee and quadriceps muscle) did not play July 20 and July 22. He is day-to-day.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back discomfort) was a late scratch July 20. He was back in the lineup July 22 after the team’s of day.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. The Astros haven’t set an exact timetable for his return, but it could happen during the week of July 21-27.

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 22, and he likely will be activated in late July.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Enrique Hernandez

CF George Springer

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes