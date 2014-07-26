Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For the time being, the Astros will continue to monitor the right hamstring of shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, again opting for a cautious approach before making the concrete decision of placing him on the disabled list.

The Astros took similar precautions with center fielder Dexter Fowler and right fielder George Springer, allowing both to rest through injuries before ultimately placing both on the 15-day DL. Springer was placed on the DL on Wednesday (backdated to Sunday); Fowler has been on the DL since June 30 (backdated to June 27).

Gonzalez was available for pinch-hitting duty in the Astros’ 2-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday night. Astros manager Bo Porter is cautiously optimistic that Gonzalez will avoid time on the DL, but as a precaution the Astros selected the contract of infielder Gregorio Petit from Triple A Oklahoma City on Friday.

“George’s situation was he was sore (quad strain) and the soreness just didn’t get any better over time,” Porter said.

”Dexter from the standpoint of when he first injured his intercostal, he couldn’t do anything baseball-wise almost immediately. When we looked at that it was, ‘It’s going to be more than 15 days for sure.’ Whereas with Springer we were trying to get past the hump of the soreness and hoping that he didn’t have to miss an extended period of time.

”But when you start comprising the way he has to play the game it was, ‘You know what, it’s probably to the betterment to allow him to get healthy so that he can get back out there so he can get as close to 100 percent as possible.

“With Marwin it’s not something that has hindered him from being able to play day-to-day. It’s just that you’re afraid that if you continue on he may end up blowing it, and now you’re looking at least 15 days, if not more. Bringing in an extra guy to kind of give us a leeway and give him a couple days here and there (makes sense). We feel like he’s not in any jeopardy of missing 15 days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-7, 3.85 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 9-6, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel earned his first quality start since June 11 at Arizona, allowing two unearned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Keuchel lowered his ERA to 3.11 and leads the club with 12 quality starts. Keuchel had allowed 20 earned runs over his previous 29.2 innings and five starts.

--SS Gregorio Petit recorded his first major league hit since June 4, 2009, with his single in the third inning. His previous big league hit came against the Chicago White Sox while with the Oakland Athletics. Petit was selected to the major league roster from Triple-A Oklahoma City and made his first appearance in the majors since 2009.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 and has reached base safely in 86 of his 100 games this season. He entered play leading the majors in hits (increasing his season total to 142) and was ranked 10th in the American League in on-base percentage at .374.

--RHP Matt Albers was transferred to the 60-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis. Albers was placed on the 15-day DL on April 25 after making just eight appearances this season. Albers’ transfer was a paperwork move designed to clear space on the 40-man roster for INF Gregorio Petit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was clear. You saw it. A couple of ground balls, one double and give credit to them for taking advantage in the seventh.” -- LHP Dallas Keuchel, on his quality start in a loss to Miami on Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. The injury was not believed to be serious.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. The Astros haven’t set an exact timetable for his return, but it could happen during the week of July 21-27.

--RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 22, and he likely will be activated in late July.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25 to clear space on the 40-man roster.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

INF SS Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Enrique Hernandez

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes