Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros continued their merry-go-round with right-hander Paul Clemens, recalling him from Triple-A Oklahoma City for the fifth time this season to replace injured right-hander Josh Zeid.

Clemens was first recalled on April 12 only to be optioned on May 2. Those transactions began a season-long back-and-forth for Clemens, who has pitched effectively for the RedHawks (5-2, 3.57 ERA with one save) while mostly scuffling with the Astros (0-1, 6.08 ERA in 12 appearances).

Zeid, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left foot injury, routinely pitched inning with the Astros behind or comfortably ahead. Clemens will do the same, providing the Astros an experienced reliever capable of working multiple innings have started previously for the club.

“The three guys that we have at the back end have done a tremendous job: (Chad) Qualls, (Tony) Sipp and (Josh) Fields,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “So you just want to have another guy down there that, if you run into trouble early in the game, you don’t put yourself in position where you’re using those guys in non-win situations.”

Clemens has played a role in his frequent demotions. His inability to provide the Astros reliable innings is why he has spent so much time in Oklahoma City.

“It’s one thing to have experience, it’s another thing to be able to perform,” Porter said. “He’s had some outings in which we thought this guy could turn the corner and he’s had other times where he hasn’t thrown the ball well and that’s why he’s been up and down. Hopefully this time he’s able to turn the corner.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-63

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 8-6, 3.14 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-7, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his second consecutive three-hit game, which included a leadoff home run against Marlins RHP Jacob Turner. The leadoff homer was his second on the season and fourth of his career. Altuve leads the majors in hits (148), multi-hit games (46) and three-hit games (18), and is one of nine players in franchise history with as many as 18 three-hit games in a single season.

--RHP Collin McHugh was activated from the 15-day disabled list and allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. McHugh has four nine-plus strikeout games this season and has 102 strikeouts over 88 2/3 innings.

--1B Jon Singleton snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his solo home run, his seventh, off Marlins RHP Steve Cishek in the ninth inning. That opposite-field blast to left followed a pair of plate appearances in which Singleton worked walks against Marlins RHP Jacob Turner. Singleton last posted a multi-walk game July 1 against the Mariners.

--RHP Jake Buchanan struck out a career-high four batters while working 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Buchanan, who recorded the final out in the ninth inning Saturday night, is in the midst of his second stint with the Astros following his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 18.

--RHP Josh Zeid was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a left foot injury. RHP Paul Clemens was recalled to replace him on the roster.

--RHP Josh Zeid was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a left foot injury. RHP Paul Clemens was recalled to replace him on the roster.

--RHP Brad Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. According to manager Bob Porter he was sent down to work on his fastball command.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to score runs. Right now, we’re just not getting the big hit.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter after a loss to Miami on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot bilateral sesamoiditis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. The injury was not believed to be serious.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. The Astros haven’t set an exact timetable for his return.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25 to clear space on the 40-man roster.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

INF SS Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Enrique Hernandez

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes