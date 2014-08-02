Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros continued their roster shuffling Friday, promoting touted right-hander Mike Foltynewicz while also welcoming center fielder Jake Marisnick, acquired as part of a six-player trade with the Miami Marlins on Thursday at the non-waiver trade deadline.

Foltynewicz went 7-7 with a 5.08 ERA over 21 appearances (18 starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City, numbers that don’t necessarily reflect the need for a promotion. But Foltynewicz is ranked as the Astros’ fourth-best prospect and, with two players shipped to Miami (right-hander Jarred Cosart and super-utility Kike Hernandez) there was a roster spot available. Foltynewicz will work out of the bullpen in the foreseeable future.

”It’s definitely going to be an adjustment, especially at the big league level,“ Foltynewicz said. ”I relieved in spring training so I kind of got used to it there. I’ll just take it step by step and we’ll go from there.

“It’s going to be a different mentality coming out of the bullpen than starter and to be a pitcher instead of going out there trying to throw as hard as I can. It was the same mentality when I was a reliever. I‘m going to have to start using my off-speed right away to guys and know it’s a different approach to hitters.”

Marisnick, originally drafted by the Blue Jays in the third round in 2009, has only sparse experience in the big leagues, compiling just 169 plate appearances over two seasons with the Marlins. Such a small sample size doesn’t offer much of a glimpse of his potential with the Astros, who immediately inserted Marisnick into the lineup on Friday.

“If you go back and look at my track record my first 100 at-bats everywhere I’ve been it’s been an adjustment period,” Marisnick said. “Once you start getting a certain number of at-bats I start to adjust and see what pitchers are trying to do. I’ve done it my whole career; I’ve been able to make adjustments. I‘m not worried at all. I think I’ll be good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-10, 3.91 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 3-7, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Foltynewicz went 7-7 with a 5.08 ERA over 21 appearances (18 starts). Foltynewicz is listed by MLB.com as the Astros’ fourth-best prospect and features a fastball with a velocity that reaches triple digits. He will work primarily in middle relief.

--CF Jake Marisnick made his debut with the Astros and finishing 0-for-3 while batting seventh. Acquired on Thursday in a six-player trade with the Miami Marlins, Marisnick did flash some of his reputed speed in center field, running down a fly ball in the gap off the bat of Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro in the first inning. Marisnick finished with six putouts.

--OF George Springer participated in outfield drills and, after taking live batting practice earlier this week, appears set to go on a rehab assignment at some point in the near future. Astros brass anticipates Springer might be ready for rehab when the team travels to Philadelphia in the middle of next week.

--1B Jesus Guzman left Friday night’s game with back spasms in the fourth inning. Guzman delivered an RBI single in his final at-bat, noticeably limping en route to first base. He was replaced by Jon Singleton in the fifth and will undergo evaluation on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’ve been battling a lot. I’ve been showing my game a lot. I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity.” -- Astros SS Gregorio Petit after hitting a homer in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) left the game Aug. 1 in the fourth inning. He will undergo evaluation on Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot bilateral sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, then will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in late September.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. The injury was not believed to be serious. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes