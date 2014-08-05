Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For the first time since the last of three outfielders went on the disabled list, the Astros moved a step closer to improved health with the announcement that rookie George Springer started a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Monday.

The Astros were hesitant to say precisely when Springer will rejoin the club, but in recent days he has resumed all baseball activities aside from running the bases. Springer was placed on the DL on July 23 with left quad soreness. He was batting .231 with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and was making a bid for American League Rookie of the Year honors. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has the inside track on that award.

“It just means that I am closer to getting out there, and I am excited about it,” Springer said. “It’s one of those things where I am going to go out and play and see how it feels and go from there.”

Springer followed outfielders Dexter Fowler (June 30) and Alex Presley (July 8) to the disabled list and the Astros have struggled with finding the right combinations defensively ever since. On Thursday, they acquired center fielder Jake Marisnick from the Marlins as part of a six-player trade, but he only plugs one of several holes undermining the club. Barring setbacks, Springer could be back in uniform when the Astros return from Philadelphia and host the Rangers this weekend.

“If everything goes well, hopefully, we get him back soon and he’s able to finish the season strong,” Astros manager Bo Porter said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-65

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-7, 2.97 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 5-11, 4.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jesus Guzman was placed on the 15-day disabled list with back spasms. Guzman left after the fourth inning on Friday night following his game-tying RBI single. Guzman encountered a similar problem against the White Sox earlier this season, but with the Astros heading to Philadelphia for an interleague series with the Phillies, team management didn’t want to leave the bench shorthanded despite the fact that Guzman needed only five days rest to recover previously.

--OF George Springer began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Monday. Springer, placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 23 with left quad soreness, is batting .231/.336/.468 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs. The club will monitor his progress during his rehab before making a determination of when Springer will be reinstated.

--OF Domingo Santana was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his second stint with the Astros. Santana hit .500 (9-for-18) with one home run and seven RBIs over his last five games with the RedHawks. Following his major league debut on July 1, Santana went hitless in 13 plate appearances, recording 11 strikeouts and one run scored.

--RHP Scott Feldman tossed his third career complete game, his first since tossing a five-hit shutout against the White Sox on Sept. 6, 2013. Feldman allowed one run on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts, needing 109 pitches to complete what he started. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in 11 of his last 14 starts and has worked at least seven innings in three of his last four appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Toward the end, I was feeling a lot better. I was gaining confidence and felt like I could repeat my delivery. It’s been awhile since I’ve thrown nine innings in a game, so nice to get that out of the way.” -- RHP Scott Feldman, who tossed his third career complete game Sunday, first since September 2013.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot bilateral sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, then will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in late September.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana