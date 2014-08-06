Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Jake Buchanan knew it was his game to lose Tuesday night, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Houston Astros right-hander, normally a starter, pitched well in relief against Philadelphia, but ultimately absorbed a 2-1 loss when he yielded an RBI single to Ryan Howard with two outs in the 15th.

“I figured I was out there for the long run,” he said. “I just wanted to throw up some zeroes.”

Now 1-2 this season, he went 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits, while striking out two and walking two. His curveball was particularly sharp, and he might have gotten out of the 15th if Howard had pulled the ball more into the defensive shift that is always employed against him.

As it was, his bouncer evaded the dive of second baseman Jose Altuve, and Grady Sizemore beat the throw to the plate by right fielder Robbie Grossman.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock 3-7, 4.93 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 5-5, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday against Philadelphia. Peacock, who won his only start after being sent down Saturday, dropped his last two major league starts, allowing eight earned runs over just four innings.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel continued his strong pitching but was left with a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out four and walking one. He also hit a batter. He has allowed just two earned runs over his last 23 innings of work.

--2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading hitter (.337), went 1-for-6 in Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to four games. Altuve, 5-for-18 in that stretch, also stole his Al-leading 44th base of the season.

--RHP Jake Buchanan, normally a starter, went 3 2/3 innings in taking the loss in Tuesday’s 15-inning game against the Phillies. Buchanan surrendered the game-winning single to Ryan Howard, but before that had kept Philadelphia at bay, largely with a sharp breaking ball. He allowed three hits, while striking out two and walking two.

--RF Robbie Grossman snapped an 0-for-10 slump with a fourth-inning single Tuesday against Philadelphia, his only hit in five at-bats. He did walk, however, and has reached base 12 times in his last 27 plate appearances. His .398 on-base percentage since the beginning of July leads the team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t get the offense going.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter after an extra-innings loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot bilateral sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, then will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in late September.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana