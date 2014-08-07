Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was more of the same for Houston Astros right-hander Brad Peacock on Wednesday, who was hit hard in a 10-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sent to the minors last week to work on his command, he was recalled Wednesday to make the start. He again struggled, allowing a career-high eight runs on seven hits in five innings. Peacock has allowed 16 earned runs over his last nine major league innings, and dropping three consecutive decisions to fall to 3-8.

“I couldn’t get into a groove,” Peacock said. “I was probably working a little too quick. I was a little amped up.”

He surrendered five runs in the first inning, then allowed a three-run homer to Chase Utley in the fourth, on an 0-1 changeup -- “a bad pitch,” Peacock said.

“But after that,” he added, “I felt great. But the numbers are the numbers.”

Peacock said it is all a matter of improving his mechanics. Manager Bo Porter did not disagree.

“It’s what we talked about when we sent him out -- the nibbling and commanding his pitches,” Porter said. “In the first inning, he missed a few spots, and they made good swings. The command of his fastball has been his No. 1 problem.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh 4-9, 3.32 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 6-8, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF George Springer, on the disabled list since July 20 with a strained left quadriceps, felt “a little pull” in that muscle after doubling in a minor league rehab game Wednesday, according to manager Bo Porter. Porter was uncertain when Springer might return.

--RHP Collin McHugh, who starts Thursday at Philadelphia, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start. He went 6 1/3 innings against Toronto and yielded one run on five hits while striking out five and walking one. His only previous appearance against the Phillies came on Sept. 20, 2012, when as a reliever with the Mets, he allowed one run over three innings.

--RHP Brad Peacock, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, lost his third consecutive major league start Wednesday, allowing a career-high eight runs on seven hits in five innings against Philadelphia. Peacock, who struck out four and walked four, has yielded 16 earned runs over his last nine innings.

--RHP Paul Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to free up a roster spot for RHP Brad Peacock. Clemens was 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA in 13 appearances for Houston.

--2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading hitter (.338), went 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia, his 48th multi-hit game of the season. In the process, he extended his hitting streak to five games. Altuve, 7-for-23 in that stretch, also stole his AL-leading 45th base of the season.

--1B Jon Singleton went 0-for-4 on Wednesday against Philadelphia, ending his hitting streak at three games, one short of his season high. Singleton, whose 10 homers are the most by an Astros rookie first baseman since Jeff Bagwell hit 14 in 1991, drove in a run with a first-inning fielder’s choice.

--RHP Josh Zeid underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his right foot to address sesamoiditis. He soon will have the same procedure performed on his left foot. He had no decisions and a 6.97 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re always looking at every player that’s put on waivers and will make a determination whether or not it’s worth us making a claim based on how realistic it really is and whether or not we have a spot or a budget to absorb that player. We’re going to continue to do that, and I expect if we put our guys on waivers, most of them will get claimed because they’re young and affordable, but we’re not looking to do anything.” -- GM Jeff Luhnow, to MLB.com, on the Astros’ August waiver-trade possibilities.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He might take batting practice with the team Aug. 7.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana