Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The 3-2 pitch from Houston Astros reliever Tony Sipp to Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard in Thursday night’s eighth inning was supposed to be up in the strike zone.

Instead, it went down and in -- and, ultimately, out of the ballpark.

Howard’s eighth-inning grand slam to center field was the decisive blow in the Phillies’ 6-5 victory, but it did not affect manager Bo Porter’s view of Sipp, his left-handed set-up man.

“The matchup was what we want,” Porter said. “(Howard) beat the best guy we could have out there.”

Lefties like Howard were hitting just .121 against Sipp coming into the game, the fourth-best mark for a major league reliever. And Sipp, whose ERA climbed from 2.41 to 2.91, has held opponents scoreless in 32 of his 38 outings this season.

But not Thursday.

“I hold myself to a high standard,” he said, “so I have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas 1-4, 7.29 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer 4-7, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer, Friday’s starter, earned his second straight victory when he beat Toronto in his last start. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He is 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA against Texas this season, 0-2 with a 2.12 ERA in three career appearances against the Rangers, two of them starts.

--RHP Collin McHugh pitched seven strong innings Thursday against Philadelphia but was left with a no-decision when the Phillies rallied for five runs against the Houston bullpen. McHugh, who allowed one run on five hits, is winless since beating the Los Angeles Angels on June 3, nine starts ago. He did display a sharp slider, recording seven of his eight strikeouts on that pitch. He also extended to 17 his franchise-record streak of games with four or more strikeouts to start a career. He didn’t walk a batter.

--LF Chris Carter went 3-for-4 and hit two two-run homers Thursday against Philadelphia, his fifth multi-homer game of the season and the eighth of his career. Carter, who now has 24 homers this season, last hit two in one game on July 11 against Boston.

--2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading hitter (.335), went 0-for-4 Thursday against Philadelphia, ending a five-game hitting streak. Altuve, who is also atop the AL in hits (158), steals (45) and multi-hit games (48), is on pace to shatter Houston’s single-season hit record of 210, established by Craig Biggio in 1998.

--LHP Tony Sipp took the loss Thursday night against Philadelphia when he allowed Ryan Howard’s go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth. Before the game left-handed hitters like Howard were hitting just .121 against him, the fourth-lowest average in the majors. Sipp, who saw his ERA climb from 2.41 to 2.91, has held opponents scoreless in 32 of his 38 appearances this season.

--OF George Springer, on the disabled list since July 20 with a strained left quadriceps, went 1-for-1 with a walk and a double in a rehab game for Class A Quad Cities on Wednesday night, but was removed from the game with what the Astros are describing as “mild discomfort” in that muscle. His condition will be reevaluated Friday in Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He put a pretty good swing on it. I didn’t think it was going out. I knew it was high enough, but he didn’t drive it like he usually does.” -- Houston LHP Tony Sipp, who took the loss Thursday night against Philadelphia when he allowed 1B Ryan Howard’s go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. His condition will be reevaluated Aug. 8 in Houston.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He might take batting practice with the team Aug. 7.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana