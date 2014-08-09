Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Astros continue to exercise caution with phenom outfielder George Springer, delaying his reinstatement from the disabled list so he could receive treatment after he departed early from his rehab outing Wednesday night with Single-A Quad Cities.

Springer, placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 20 with a left quad strain, was removed as a precaution Wednesday after feeling discomfort in his quad. Astros manager Bo Porter announced that Springer would participate in a workout Saturday, after which a determination would be made regarding when Springer will return to the active roster.

“Even when he comes back I can see him DHing a little bit more just to try to take care of him as far as his quad goes,” Porter said.

“I’ve always said this: You can’t duplicate game intensity. You can go through all these drills but at some point when the adrenaline gets flowing and you get out in the game, that’s a little bit different intensity than going through the drills with the trainer.”

Springer is batting .231 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 78 games. His reckless style of play defensively justifies affording him several starts as the designated hitter, at least until his quad is fully healed. Of course, reining in someone like Springer might be an arduous chore.

“This is something that he will take away from this here experience or understanding how to take care of himself,” Porter said.

“George plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. At the same time, you have to be mindful when you are battling a nagging injury. You have to take advantage of those times and not make it worse.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 10-6, 2.82 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-8, 4.13 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Dexter Fowler began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday night. Fowler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 30 (backdated to June 27) with a right intercostal strain. Fowler was batting .270/.377/.396 with six home runs and 24 RBIs at the time of the injury and the Astros were 13-22 in the games he missed entering Friday.

--OF George Springer returned to Houston and underwent treatment after leaving Wednesday night’s rehab assignment game with Single-A Quad Cities with mild discomfort in his left quad. Springer is scheduled to participate in a full workout Saturday before a decision regarding his reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list is rendered. Springer landed on the DL with a left quad strain on July 20 and began his rehab assignment on Monday.

--2B Jose Altuve left Friday’s game in the fifth inning with neck discomfort. He will be reevaluated on Saturday and is considered day-to-day. Altuve finished 0-for-3 before departing with what Astros manager Bo Porter described as neck spasms.

--DH Chris Carter homered for a second consecutive game, launching his 25th homer on the season in the fifth inning off Rangers RHP Miles Mikolas. Carter has 12 homers since July 1, the most in the majors over that span. He also leads the majors with a .696 slugging percentage since the start of last month. He has hit .313 (35-for-112) with 28 RBIs and a 1.062 OPS over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just going out there and (getting) good at-bats. Go out there and play hard. That’s all you can do. I‘m just controlling what I can control. Whatever happens, happens.” -- OF Robbie Grossman, who might be facing a roster crunch soon with Dexter Fowler and George Springer set to return from the disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (neck spasms) left the Aug. 8 game in the fifth inning. He will be reevaluated Aug. 9 and is considered day-to-day.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He is scheduled to participate in a full workout on April 9 before a decision regarding his reinstatement is made.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 8.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana