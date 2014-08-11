Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Frustration is beginning to set in for Astros outfielder George Springer, whose promising rookie season has been derailed by a lingering left quad injury that has been slow to respond to rest and treatment.

Springer, placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 20, was forced to abandon his rehab assignment at Class A Quad Cities on Wednesday with quad discomfort. He returned to Houston, underwent treatment on Friday and participated in a pregame workout on Saturday. His status remains unchanged as the Astros prepared to host the Twins for a three-game set starting Monday.

”Yes. I want to play,“ Springer said in response to being asked if he was frustrated. ”It’s tough to just sit here. But your health is obviously important. So I’ve got to do what I can to get healthy and hopefully get back out there.

“I don’t really know because at this point it’s all about game speed and those reps and you really can’t simulate that. So you just have to go slow and make sure that I can feel OK and go from there.”

Springer was leading the Astros in home runs (20) and RBIs (51) at the time of his injury and his 123 OPS+ still ranks second only to second baseman Jose Altuve. But now that he has missed 20 games, there has to be some concern that Springer will need some time to reclaim the momentum he established following a slow start to his big league career and perhaps another trip to the minors for a second rehab assignment.

“It’s too early to tell,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “We’ll let him continue with the course with which the trainers have taken and if this becomes something of more length, we’ll revisit that at that time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.55 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF George Springer remains sidelined with a left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on July 20. Springer participated in a workout prior to Saturday’s game but the discomfort in his left quad has yet to subside. The Astros will continue with the current treatment regimen for Springer before a decision on his reinstatement is rendered.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. With 33 doubles, he is tied with Angels OF Mike Trout for second most in the American League. The multi-hit game was his 49th on the season, which leads the major leagues along with his 160 hits.

--LHP Darin Downs worked two scoreless innings of relief and has not allowed a run in eight consecutive appearances spanning seven innings since June 22. Downs is 1-0 during that stretch having allowed just one hit and one walk while facing 25 batters.

--CF Jake Marisnick finished 1-for-4 with a double, recording his first extra-base hit on the season. Marisnick is batting .296 (8-for-27) over his last seven games and finished the Rangers series hitting .455 (5-for-11). His three-game hitting streak is tied for his longest this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was tough today. (Starter Dallas) Keuchel pitched his heart out, but he gave up a couple of runs late. We didn’t score on opportunities we had in the game.” -- DH Chris Carter, after Sunday’s loss to the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He is scheduled to participate in a full workout on April 9 before a decision regarding his reinstatement is made. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad.

--2B Jose Altuve (neck spasms) left the Aug. 8 game in the fifth inning. He will be reevaluated Aug. 9 and is considered day-to-day.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 8.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana