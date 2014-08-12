Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros right-hander Brad Peacock pitched just well enough on Monday night to count his no-decision in a 4-2 loss to the Twins as a relative step forward.

In his two previous starts, both coming following his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City after right-hander Jarred Cosart was traded to the Miami Marlins on July 31, Peacock allowed 15 earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks over 8 2/3 innings. He had already fallen out of favor, facilitating his demotion, but the Cosart trade provided another chance.

“I‘m just taking baby steps right now,” said Peacock, who needed 115 pitches to complete five innings yet allowed just two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts. “Just getting through five with two runs, I’ll take it right now because I’ve been struggling. I‘m trying to work out of this little struggle I‘m in.”

Peacock has struggled in a rotation that has largely performed above expectations, particularly of late. Even his modest recovery against the Twins should help as he continues his search for success.

”Any time you struggle, your confidence can take a hit,“ Astros manager Bo Porter said. ”But I think he’s mentally strong enough to get past the struggles he’s had with commanding his fastball.

“Whenever you continue to give a guy the opportunity, I think that’s your best way of showing confidence in the player. We brought him back here with the notion of putting him back in the rotation and giving him an opportunity to solidify his spot in the rotation.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-4, 4.59 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-9, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Alex Presley will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the New York-Penn League. Presley has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 8 with a right oblique strain. Presley was batting .252/.291/.359 with five homers and 13 RBIs at the time of his injury.

--CF Jake Marisnick set a career high with his first four-hit game (all singles) and produced his third multi-hit game over his last four starts. His four-game hitting streak ties a career best (Aug. 11-14, 2013) and Marisnick is batting .387 (12-for-31) over his last eight contests.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his league-leading 50th multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first inning off Twins LHP Tommy Milone. Altuve leads the majors with 162 hits, becoming the first player with that many hits by Aug. 11 since Adrian Gonzalez recorded 163 in 2011.

--DH Chris Carter clubbed his 26th home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left field off Twins LHP Tommy Milone. Carter has 20 homers since May 28 and is batting .309 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs since July 1. Carter hit 29 homers last season and is the first Houston player with consecutive 26-plus homer seasons since Carlos Lee (2007-09). QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what’s going on right now, but I definitely felt the best I had in a while. Just have to give those guys credit over there because they fouled a bunch of good pitches off and made me throw a lot. I threw a lot of strikes tonight and felt great out there.” -- RHP Brad Peacock, who needed 115 pitches to get 15 outs Monday. He allowed just two runs (one earned) against the Twins over five innings.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He will begin a rehab assignment on Aug. 12 with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the New York-Penn League.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He is scheduled to participate in a full workout on April 9 before a decision regarding his reinstatement is made. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 8.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Domingo Santana