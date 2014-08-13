Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Six days after being pulled from his third rehab start with Single A Quad Cities as a precautionary measure, Astros outfielder George Springer has been shut down for two weeks after re-aggravating the left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

This past weekend Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow declared that Springer would be reinstated in the coming days. But a recent examination revealed the setback and, after Springer appeared to be making incremental progress, the club opted for a cautious approach.

“It’s unfortunate because we felt like he was a couple days away from rejoining out team,” said Luhnow, who believes Springer will return in time for the final month of the season. “He’s clearly a missed presence in our lineup and in our outfield. We’re just going to have to wait until he’s completely healthy. We don’t want to take any more risks.”

Springer was in the midst of a breakout rookie season and was leading the club in home runs (20) and RBIs (51) at the time of his injury. The Astros will spend the weekend on the road in Boston playing the Red Sox thus Springer, a native of Connecticut, will miss a return trip home.

“It will be tough, but it’s harder to not play in general,” Springer said, “not just because we’re going to be in Boston. I want to play every day here and on the road as well. It’s tough.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-9, 4.13 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 4-7, 4.05 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Dexter Fowler will be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and will start the series finale against the Twins on Wednesday. Fowler has been on the DL since June 27 with a strained right intercostal. He batted .300 over four rehab games with Triple A Oklahoma City. Fowler hit .270/.377/.396 with six homers and 24 RBIs prior to his injury.

--OF Domingo Santana was optioned to Triple A Oklahoma City to make room for OF Dexter Fowler. Santana closed his second stint with the Astros this season in ignominious fashion, committing a mental error in the ninth inning on Monday that allowed the Twins to tack on an insurance run. For the season, Santana is 0-for-17 with 14 strikeouts.

--DH Chris Carter recorded his ninth career multihome run game and his sixth this season, the most by a Houston player since Lance Berkman also posted six multihomer games in 2006. Carter tied his career high of five RBIs and has recorded an RBI in six consecutive games with six homers during that span. Since July 1, he leads the majors in home runs (15), slugging percentage (.723), OPS (1.104) and RBIs (36).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always been in there, it just hasn’t really showed up in the big leagues. It’s something I went through in the minors and I‘m just happy it’s finally come up here.” -- DH Chris Carter, on his power surge after hitting two more home runs on Tuesday and now leads the majors in homers (15), slugging percentage (.732), and OPS (1.104) since July 1.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He will begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12 with the short-season Class A Tri-City.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will miss at least two more weeks while his quad heals.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--CF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 8. He has been activated and is scheduled to start on Aug. 13.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Dexter Fowler

LF Marc Krauss

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes