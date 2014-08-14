Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With designated hitter Chris Carter in the midst of the hottest stretch of his career, Houston Astros manager Bo Porter welcomed back veteran center fielder Dexter Fowler by inserting him into the fourth slot in the batting order, a move designed to provide Carter, who hits third, additional protection as teams adjust their pitching strategies.

Carter entered Wednesday leading the major leagues in home runs (15), slugging percentage (.732), on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.104) and RBIs (36) since July 1. Naturally, teams have grown more wary with how they pitch to Carter.

“I’ve watched it the past three-and-a-half, four weeks,” Porter said. “They’re pitching him very careful and what we’re seeing now is when they make mistakes, he’s not missing them.”

Fowler, a switch hitter, was batting .270/.377/.396 before missing 40 games with a right intercostal strain. He hit leadoff 33 times, second 23 times and third 19 times before going on the disabled list June 27. Wednesday marked the first time Fowler batted cleanup and he went 1-for-3 with a walk while Carter finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Astros’ 3-1 loss to the Twins.

“You look at the way Carter is swinging the bat I actually like having (second baseman Jose) Altuve hitting in front of him,” Porter said. “The way (left fielder Robbie) Grossman has been swinging the bat out of the leadoff spot, and then you look at the fact you put Dexter, a proven major league hitter, behind Carter, it adds some protection to Carter in those situations where they may think about walking him or think about trying to match up.”

--DH Chris Carter finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth inning off Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, marking his seventh consecutive game with an RBI. Carter finished with four home runs and 11 RBIs in six games against the Twins this season.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed one run on six hits over seven innings, making his 11th consecutive outing with at least six innings pitched. He has allowed no more than three runs in his last six outings and has posted a 2.63 ERA over that span. This marked the fourth start this season in which Oberholtzer did not walk a batter.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first game back from the 15-day disabled list. Fowler missed 40 games with a right intercostal strain, during which time the Astros went 16-24. He upped his on-base percentage to .379.

--LHP Tony Sipp retired both batters her faced, Twins LF Jordan Schafer and RF Oswaldo Arcia, in the eighth inning, lowering his batting average against left-handed hitters to .127 (8-for-63) this season. Sipp entered play Wednesday sixth in the majors in that category.

--1B/LF Jesus Guzman will began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Guzman missed his 11th game Wednesday after landing on the 15-day disabled list with back spasms on Aug. 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s baseball. I felt like I pitched pretty well and gave the team a chance to win.” -- Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer after a loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 12 with the short-season Class A Tri-City.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will miss at least two more weeks while his quad heals.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

