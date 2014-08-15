Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The boxscore says Scott Feldman blew up in a seven-run sixth inning to lose Thursday night’s game at Fenway Park.

But the right-hander himself said his troubles began before the big inning.

”I think it actually started probably before that -- it felt like I had turned into a one-pitch guy,“ Feldman said after falling to 6-9, 0-2 against the Red Sox, in the 9-4 loss. ”I really had command of only one pitch, from like the fourth, fifth sixth, something like that.

“Those guys are really good hitters. Even if you have command of three or four pitches, they’re going to make you battle. I felt like tonight I just kinda fell into a rut there where I was only throwing my cutter for a strike. I had no command of anything else. I’d throw the other ones but it was ... a ball.”

Feldman also hurt himself as a fielder in the inning, failing to get over to first base to complete what would have been a 3-4-1 double play on Yoenis Cespedes.

“That was pretty bad,” he said. “It’s probably at least a close play and something that’s pretty embarrassing.”

In the two losses to the Red Sox, he has allowed 14 runs in 11 2/3 innings.

The loss dropped the Astros to 0-8 all-time at Fenway Park.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-8, 3.07 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 5.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman was excited about pitching at Fenway Park, saying, “It’s one of those cool places with a lot of history. They’ve done a lot to keep it and preserve it. Fenway and Wrigley Field, they’re not just important for baseball, but it’s sort of a staple of the city. When you think of Boston, you think of Fenway Park. It’s a cool place.” He then went out and pitched five strong innings before falling apart in a seven-run sixth. He has allowed 14 runs in 11 2/3 innings while losing twice to the Red Sox this season -- and hurt himself in the big inning Thursday by not covering first base for what could have been the back end of a double play.

--3B Matt Dominguez bounced into his 19th and 20th double plays of the season Thursday, but also hit his first home run since July 28, a two-run shot that put his team ahead, 4-0. It was his 14th homer of the season.

--2B Jose Altuve, the major league leader in hits and on his way to the Astros club record for hits in a season, went 1-for-4 on Thursday and has 167 hits on the season. His pace is well ahead of Craig Biggio’s record of 210 hits, set in 1998. He is 9-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel, who has a 2.12 ERA over his last five starts but is just 1-3 with one no-decision over that span, faces the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series on Friday night. The five-game run has dropped his record to 10-8 and he brings a 3.07 ERA into this game. He has never faced the Red Sox.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back) began what is supposed to be a four-game rehab stint at Oklahoma City on Thursday. He left a game on Aug. 1 with back spasms.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just snowballed. He was one pitch away from getting out of it but they just continued to find holes and continued to keep the line moving. Before that, he was in complete command of the game and really was commanding both sides of the plate and was really doing a great job. Then just in the sixth inning, he just ran into a wall and couldn’t get out of it.” -- Manager Bo Porter, of Scott Feldman’s struggles in the sixth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 12 with short-season Class A Tri-City.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Jake Marisnick