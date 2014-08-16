Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Astros picked up their 51st win of the season on Friday night, which may not sound like much when you also have 72 losses.

But 51 wins also matches last year’s win total, and there’s still plenty of time to improve on that number.

“It’s a huge credit to the players in that locker room, to our staff; they worked extremely hard and we still have six weeks to go in the season,” manager Bo Porter said. “Let’s continue to try to accomplish the goal in which we set out, to be the most improved team in baseball as far as the won-loss column goes.”

Added left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who pitched seven innings and got a no-decision in the game: ”It’s nice, but we’re not done. We know that we’ve come a long way since last year, from how miserable it was day in and day out.

“Coming from spring training everybody kinda got together and said, ‘Hey listen, let’s inch our way closer to being .500 and being a legit playoff contender’ and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

In addition to win No. 51, the Astros also pulled out the franchise’s first victory ever victory at Fenway Park. With Houston just coming over from the National League last season, this was just the ninth game the Astros had played at Fenway -- but the manager was happy to get the first win out of the way.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.25 ERA) at Red Sox (Rubby De La Rosa, 4-4, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel worked the first seven innings and was in line for a loss Friday night but escaped with a no-decision when his teammates rallied. He is 0-2 with one no-decision in his last three starts. He pitched well, but gave up a slammed two-run homer to Yoenis Cespedes and an RBI single to Brock Holt.

--OF Robbie Grossman, who struck out his last three times up on Thursday night, had an RBI single, a solo homer and a double on Friday night -- his third game this season with at least three hits in a game. He raised his batting average from .204 to .213 with the big game.

--RF Jake Marisnick delivered a pop-fly, two-run double in the 10th inning to give the Astros the win. He is hitting .315 in 14 games since being acquired from Miami on July 31. He batted 1.67 in 14 games for the Marlins earlier this season.

--RHP Brad Peacock makes his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 6 when he faces the Red Sox in the third game of the four-game series on Saturday night. Peacock is 3-8 with a 5.25 ERA in the majors this season, 10-14 lifetime, and carries a three-game losing streak into this start. He started against the Red Sox July 13 and lasted a third of an inning, yielding a run on two hits and a walk.

--LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to provide some depth for the bullpen. Chapman pitched in seven games with the Astros earlier this season and 25 in 2013. Control has been a problem -- 22 walks and 22 strikeouts in 26 big-league innings.

--OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A to make room for LHP Kevin Chapman on the roster. Hoes appeared in 52 games, batting .175, with three homers and 11 RBIs.

--1B Jesus Guzman (back) walked twice and struck out once in his five-inning rehab opener on Thursday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m very aware of it -- we talked about it in our pre-game (meeting).” -- Manager Bo Porter, on Houston getting its first win at Fenway in nine tries.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 12 with short-season Class A Tri-City.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick