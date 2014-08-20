Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The idea of a platoon system is for both players to be successful and Tuesday night, that’s what Houston Astros manager Bo Porter’s shortstop platoon did.

Gregorio Petit started and had doubles in his first two at-bats against left-hander Chris Capuano. Those hits gave him hits in 10 of his 13 games and in eight of his nine starts since joining the Astros on July 28.

When the Yankees went to the right-handed relievers in the sixth, Porter decided to take a shot by sending switch-hitter Marwan Gonzalez against Adam Warren.

That move also worked when Gonzalez had a two-run single that gave the Astros a 4-2 lead. Gonzalez is not necessarily used to pinch hitting since he has started 59 times and 28 of the last 32, but despite being 0-for-5 in his career as a pinch hitter, he also has hits in 13 of his last 17 games.

“I think there is a perfect example of what a platoon really is,” Porter said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 6-9, 4.45 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-2, 1.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman makes his 23rd start for the Astros Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium and will try to win for the third time in four starts. Feldman is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA this month though most of that came Thursday against the Red Sox, when he allowed six runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 9-4 loss. Before that, Feldman had allowed four runs in 15 1/3 innings against Texas and Toronto following a three-game losing streak. Feldman faced the Yankees in the season opener and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of a 6-2 victory. He is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Yankees.

--INF/OF Jesus Guzman was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 15 games with back spasms. In four rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he was 8-for-13 and, once he was able to play on consecutive games, the Astros felt comfortable activating him. Manager Bo Porter said Guzman will be used at first base, as a corner outfielder and as a right-handed bat off the bench. This year, Guzman has made 27 starts at first base and five in left field.

--LHP Darin Downs was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. The move is retroactive to last Thursday. The Astros could have kept him day-to-day on the active roster but did not want it to get any worse. Downs last pitched when he allowed a run Thursday and the Astros are losing a reliever that since July 22 has a 1.23 earned-run average and allowed one hit in his last 22 at-bats in that period.

--DH Chris Carter became the first Astro to reach 30 home runs since 2007 when Lance Berkman and Carlos Lee did it. He did on a night when he struck out four times for the seventh time in his career and it gave him 18 hits in his last 53 at-bats and 17 home runs since July 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This guy can change the game with one swing and he changed the game tonight with one swing. He got the green light on 3-0 and he didn’t miss that ball.” -- Houston manager Bo Porter, of DH Chris Carter, who blasted a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning that lifted the Astros to a 7-4 victory over the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jesus Guzman (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 14. He was activated Aug. 19.

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) was placed on the 15-day DL Aug. 19, retroactive to Aug. 15.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

DH Chris Carter

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick